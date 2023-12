The Browns got a boost from WWE star Johnny Gargano to energize the crowd at Cleveland Browns Stadium before kickoff against the Jaguars.

Gargano — who is from Lakewood, Ohio — took the field amidst a loud cheer from the fans in the stadium. As the Dawg Pound Captain, he took out a Jaguars themed guitar from its case, swung it and smashed it against the amp three times as fans erupted in cheers moments before kickoff.