10 things you might not know about Brian Hartline

1) In high school, at GlenOak in Canton, Hartline's younger brother Mike stole the starting quarterback job from him and forced him to move to wide receiver. Hartline earned a scholarship to Ohio State before his senior season began. During the first game of the season while returning a punt, Hartline fractured his fibula and tibia and a metal rod had to be installed through surgery.

2) With his broken leg fully healed, Hartline won two Ohio high school state championships for hurdling in the 110-meter and 300-meter competitions.

3) In a bold move, Hartline left Ohio State after only catching 21 passes during his redshirt junior season. Many advised Hartline to stay in school, but the wide receiver decided to go pro and was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round. Hartline was a slot receiver in his first three seasons, averaging 36 catches for 556 yards during that time span.

4) In 2012, before his breakout season, Hartline had a scary medical ordeal. His appendix was removed with a case of gangrene, according to NFL.com. Hartline lost 25 pounds as he lay motionless in a hospital bed for 12 straight days. There was a point where doctors thought there was a small chance of death.

5) Hartline miraculously bounced back from the medical condition just months later. In Week 4 against the Cardinals, Hartline set the Dolphins franchise record for 253 yards receiving. Hartline, then a fourth-year pro, recorded career-highs in receptions (74) and yards (1,083) that season.

6) Hartline unveiled a hilarious impromptu touchdown celebration last season: Putting a golf ball. Unfortunately, Hartline was flagged for it, so we likely won't see it here in Cleveland.

7) Count small business owner as one of Hartline's talents. The former Ohio State Buckeye opened Smart Stop Drive-Thru, a convenience store and gas station in Columbus. Hartline routinely works 12-hour days at Smart Stop – even hand-delivering snacks and beer to customers in the parking lot.

8) Hartline regularly gave away tickets to Dolphins games on his Twitter account.

9) Some of Hartline's favorite offseason activities are hunting pheasants, hanging out with his silver lab Zoey and snowboarding.