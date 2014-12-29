2015 NFL Draft: Browns carry 2 top-20 picks

Their largest win total since 2007 prevented the Browns from landing a top-10 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, but they'll have two in the top 20 thanks to last year's wheeling and dealing.

The Browns hold the 12th overall pick, given to them for their 7-9 finish, and the 19th, which comes from the Buffalo Bills, who went 9-7. Cleveland currently boasts 10 picks in the 2015 draft, a total that is among the largest in the NFL, and it marks the second straight year the team will have two in the first round.

The Browns acquired the Bills' first-round pick last year when they traded the No. 4 overall pick for the Bills' first round pick in 2014 (No. 9) and 2015 along with their 2015 fourth-round pick. The Browns later traded up one spot to pick cornerback Justin Gilbert at No. 8. The Bills used the Browns' pick to take wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

Tampa Bay has the No. 1 pick in 2015 after finishing 2-14. Tennessee, which also went 2-14, picks second while Jacksonville, Oakland and Washington round out the top five.

The remaining draft order will be unveiled at the completion of the playoffs. The three-day event is set for April 30 to May 2 in Chicago.

The Browns hold multiple picks in the first, fourth and sixth rounds. The sixth-round pick was acquired last year when the Browns gave up their seventh-round selection to the Ravens, who used it to pick wide receiver Michael Campanaro. The rookie from Wake Forest caught a 17-yard pass Sunday against the Browns.

Cleveland entered last year's draft with 10 picks and ultimately selected six players.

Browns coach Mike Pettine wasn't ready to talk about the draft at his end-of-season press conference Monday, but the team's strategy will be crafted in the coming months.

"We'll look at every possible way to upgrade every position," Pettine said. "We're fortunate that we do have the draft picks that we have - two in the first round. That gives us some leverage and some options on some things that we can do, but we will be tasked as a coaching staff and as a personnel department to get creative and find how we can upgrade, not just quarterback, but every position."

2015 NFL Draft order (first round, non-playoff teams)

Tampa Bay

Tennessee

Jacksonville

Oakland

Washington

New York Jets

Chicago

Atlanta

New York Giants

St. Louis

Minnesota

CLEVELAND

New Orleans

Miami

San Francisco

Houston

Kansas City

San Diego

CLEVELAND (from Buffalo)