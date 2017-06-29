2017 Orange & Brown Scrimmage

Orange & Brown Scrimmage
In association with Giant Eagle and Ohio Department of Health
Friday, August 4, 2017
FirstEnergy Stadium | 100 Alfred Lerner Way | Cleveland, OH 44114
Scrimmage: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Season Ticket Member Gate: 3:00 PM | General Admission Gates: 3:30 PM
Free Admission – Must register for a ticket*
- An exclusive look at the 2017 Cleveland Browns roster in a scrimmage setting
- Concourse activities include photos with Swagger, Chomps and Brownie, football toss, 40-yard dash and interactive partner stations
- Food and drink specials
- Post scrimmage autograph opportunities
Tickets
Tickets are free but registration is required. Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive 48-hour pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, June 27 at 10:00 AM – details of the pre-sale will be sent via email.
General admission fans can claim their tickets beginning on Thursday, June 29 at 10:00 AM.
Two seating options will be available: lower level and club level. Fans will have the option to select their desired seating level at the time of checkout.
Please note that despite having a section, row and seat number on the ticket, seating is based on a first come, first served basis.
*You can secure up to five (5) tickets for this event.
Tickets will be electronically delivered into your locker room account, which can be accessed through the Cleveland Browns mobile app or by clicking here.
Ticketing questions? Please call 440.891.5050
Parking
Surrounding parking lots around FirstEnergy Stadium will be available for parking as space permits. Be prepared with cash as a majority of parking lots are cash only. Optional lots include:
One Cleveland Center Garage | 1375 E. 9th St.
Cathedral Plaza Garage | 1411 E. 9th St.
801 Rockwell Garage | 801 Rockwell Ave.
AECOM (Penton Media) Garage | 1300 E. 9th St.
Great Lakes Science Center Parking | 601 Erieside Ave.
Muni Lot | 1500 South Marginal Rd.
West 3rd Parking Lot | 500 West 3rd St.
Huntington Park Garage | 3 Lakeside Ave. E.
The Pit | 1101 W. 9th St.
Entry Gates
The Southwest and Southeast University Hospitals gate will be open at 3:30 PM for entry into the Orange & Brown Scrimmage. Fans should have their mobile tickets displayed to expedite the entry process.
Season Ticket Members can enter the Orange & Brown Scrimmage at 3:00 PM at the CREE LED Lighting gate located on the east side of FirstEnergy Stadium by showing their Season Ticket Member benefit card. After 3:30 PM, please enter through the Southwest and Southeast University Hospitals gate.
The NFL Clear Bag policy will be in effect. Bags that do not adhere to the NFL standards must be bag checked at the bag check tent located on the east end of Erieside Ext. For a list of prohibited items at FirstEnergy Stadium, click here.
Scrimmage
The 2017 roster will compete in an orange v. brown scrimmage. The scrimmage begins at 5:00 PM and concludes approximately at 7:00 PM. In the event of inclement weather, be sure to follow all of the Cleveland Browns social media apps and listen for in-stadium announcements and directions.
Pro Shop
The Cleveland Browns Pro Shop will be open from 11:00 AM – 3:30 PM to the general public. The Pro Shop will reopen to admitted fans at 3:30 PM via the concourse. Locations open during the event include sections 110, 124, 134, 148, 316 and 340. The Pro Shop will offer on-site jersey printing, as well as special deals throughout the night. Season Ticket Member discounts can be applied but may not be combined with any other discounts or promotions. Cash and credit will be accepted.
Item of the Night:
Men's Facility Tee - $15.00
Ladies Tag Up Top - $20.00
Excludes personalized player versions/orange variation of Facility Tee, no other discounts apply, price only honored on day of event. Please see store for complete details.
Concessions
Select concession stands will be opened in both the concourse and the club level. Cash and credit will be accepted.
2017 Orange & Brown Scrimmage FAQ
Q: What is the Orange & Brown Scrimmage?
A: This free event is an opportunity for Cleveland Browns fans to catch the 2017 roster in a scrimmage style setting at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns.
Q: Do you need a ticket to attend Orange & Brown Scrimmage?
A: Yes! Although tickets are free, you must register for your tickets. Tickets to the general public will be on-sale Thursday, June 29th, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET through the mobile site and on ClevelandBrowns.com.
Q: How much do Orange & Brown Scrimmage tickets cost?
A: Free! There is a limit of five (5) tickets per account. Please note that general admission seating is on a first come, first serve basis – despite a section/row/seat number on the ticket. Fans will have the option to select bowl or club seating.
Q: Do I need to bring my ticket to Orange & Brown Scrimmage?
A: Yes, a mobile or physical ticket is required and to gain entry into Orange & Brown Scrimmage.
Q: What time do gates open for Orange & Brown Scrimmage?
A: Gates open at 3:30 PM to the public. Fans should enter through the Southwest and Southeast University Hospitals gate. Season Ticket Members have the opportunity for early entry into Orange & Brown Scrimmage beginning at 3:00 PM through the CREE gate, which is located on the southeast side of FirstEnergy Stadium.
Q: Where do I park for Orange & Brown Scrimmage?
A: Parking is available for purchase in surrounding parking lots near FirstEnergy Stadium. Please be prepared with cash as many parking lots are cash only.
Q: Will there be autograph sessions during Orange & Brown Scrimmage?
A: Yes, select Browns players and coaches will sign for a predetermined amount of time at the conclusion of the scrimmage. Autographs are not guaranteed and subject to change. Autographs will take place around the wall of the field.
Q: Can I exit FirstEnergy Stadium and re-enter Orange & Brown Scrimmage once my ticket has been scanned?
A: Exit and re-entry into the stadium is prohibited. Fans may NOT leave the stadium and re-enter on the same ticket during any event. In the case of a medical emergency, please see a security supervisor at the gate.
Q: I'm a Season Ticket Member, what benefits do I get?
A: As a Cleveland Browns Season Ticket Member, you will receive an exclusive 48-hour ticket pre-sale before the general public. Season Ticket Members also receive a 30-minute early entry into Orange & Brown Scrimmage before the general public. Entry for Season Ticket Members into the event is valid only at the CREE LED Lighting gate, which is located on the southeast side of FirstEnergy Stadium.
Q: I have a Season Ticket Member benefit card. Should I bring it?
A: Yes! We encourage all Season Ticket Members to bring their benefit card and swipe at all Pro Shop and concession stands for a chance to win a private tour and lunch at the Cleveland Browns Practice Facility. For Season Ticket Members who have lost their benefit or do not have I, e-mail Tickets@ClevelandBrowns.com to retrieve your account number.
Q: Can I purchase season tickets at Orange & Brown Scrimmage?
A: Yes, ticket sales representatives will be available to assist you in the purchase of season tickets.
Q: What items are allowed to be brought into FirstEnergy Stadium?
A: Please adhere to FirstEnergy Stadium's policies, including the NFL All Clear Policy.
Q: What happens if the weather is inclement?
A: In the event of inclement weather, reference Cleveland Browns social media accounts, download the Cleveland Browns App and listen to the public announcer for further direction. Umbrellas are prohibited inside FirstEnergy Stadium.
Q: Can I smoke inside of FirstEnergy Stadium?
A: No, tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, are prohibited inside FirstEnergy Stadium.
In compliance with Chapter 3794 of the Ohio Revised Code, smoking is prohibited inside FirstEnergy Stadium. E-cigarettes and chewing tobacco are also prohibited. For guests' convenience, designated smoking sections are available outside any of the North Gates on the 100 Level, including:
- CREE Gate by Section 124
- NE Lake Club Gate by Section 130
- NW Lake Club Gate by Section 137
- NW Gate by Section 144
Q: Will there be food available?
A: Yes, select concessions on the main concourse and club level will be open.
Q: Will the Browns Pro Shop be open during Orange & Brown Scrimmage?
A: Yes, multiple Pro Shop locations at section 111, 124, 134, and 148 will be open for the duration of Orange & Brown Scrimmage.
Q: If I'm a club or premium member, do I have access to my club?
A: For this event only, the only clubs that will be accessible will be the BMW City Club and Lake Club. Your club level general admission ticket grants you access to these clubs.* *
Q: If I'm a premium member, do I get all-inclusive food and beverage?
A: Unfortunately, premium members will not receive this incentive at the Orange & Brown Scrimmage.
Q How do I enter Orange & Brown Scrimmage?
A: Fans may enter through the Southwest Gate and University Hospitals Gate. Season Ticket Members can utilize the CREE LED Lighting Gate for the 30-minute early entry.* *
Q: How do I get to FirstEnergy Stadium?
A: FirstEnergy Stadium is located at 100 Alfred Lerner Way in Cleveland, OH. Click here for Google Maps.
Q: Are animals allowed at Orange & Brown Scrimmage?
A: Animals, with the exception of trained guide dogs or service animals assisting guests with disabilities, are NOT permitted into the stadium.
Guests with Disabilities
Q: Are wheelchairs available?
A: Guests requiring assistance to and from their seats can request Mobility Assistance at any Guest Services location. A limited number of wheelchairs are available to assist with transporting guests to and from their seats. If a wheelchair is needed for the duration of the game, guests must supply their own wheelchair.*
*
Accessible Entrances
All entrances at FirstEnergy Stadium are accessible for guests with disabilities. Should you need further assistance, please notify a Guest Services team member who will be happy to assist you.
*
ADA Ticket Exchange*
Accessible seating is located on all levels of FirstEnergy Stadium in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Guests who are in need of accessible seating are encouraged to contact the ticket office ahead of time at 440-891-5050 or by email at Tickets@ClevelandBrowns.com, and inquire about the availability of accessible seating.
Elevators
Elevators are reserved for guests with disabilities, suite ticket holders and properly credentialed staff and guests. Elevators can be found at sections 102, 115, 118, 122, 131 & 136.
See the Seating Access Guide for more information on which elevator to use to access your seats.
Directions
- 100 Level – 102 (Main Guest Services Room), 118, 124, 136, 145 & 149
- 300 Level – 305 & 312 (BMW City Club), 317, 329 & 338 (Lake Club), 342
- 500 Level – 509 & 534
Code of Conduct
The FirstEnergy Stadium staff and our partners are dedicated to providing a safe and enjoyable experience to all fans in attendance. Please be courteous and respectful to those seated around you and refrain from behavior that interferes with others' ability to enjoy the event. When attending an event at FirstEnergy Stadium you are required to refrain from the following:
- Behavior that is socially unacceptable, offensive, unruly or illegal in nature.
- Using or displaying foul or inflammatory language or gestures.
- Verbal or physical harassment of opposing team's fans.
- Throwing objects onto the field.
- Entering the playing field or interfering with the progress of the game.
- Failing to follow instructions or refusing to show your ticket stub when asked by a Stadium representative.
- Intoxication or other signs of alcohol impairment that results in irresponsible behavior.
- Smoking – In compliance with chapter 3794 on the Ohio Revised Code, smoking is prohibited in FirstEnergy Stadium
Event patrons are responsible for their conduct as well as the conduct of their guests and/or persons using their tickets. Stadium staff will strive to maintain an atmosphere where all fans in attendance can enjoy the event free from the above behaviors. Event patrons and guests in violation of these provisions will be subject to ejection, arrest and loss of ticket privileges for future events.
If the behavior of a fan or fans around you becomes disruptive or violates the Fan Code of Conduct, the incident should be reported to the nearest
Stadium representative. To report an incident anonymously during Orange & Brown Scrimmage, call or text us at 440.824.6000.
Missing Persons/Lost Child
Lost children and parents should visit the closest Guest Services location for assistance in the reuniting process. Parents/guardians can also visit the nearest Guest Services location to participate in the free Browns Buddy Wristband program, which can assist in the reuniting process should the two parties become separated.