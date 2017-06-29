Men's Facility Tee - $15.00

Ladies Tag Up Top - $20.00

Excludes personalized player versions/orange variation of Facility Tee, no other discounts apply, price only honored on day of event. Please see store for complete details.

Concessions

Select concession stands will be opened in both the concourse and the club level. Cash and credit will be accepted.

2017 Orange & Brown Scrimmage FAQ

Q: What is the Orange & Brown Scrimmage?

A: This free event is an opportunity for Cleveland Browns fans to catch the 2017 roster in a scrimmage style setting at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns.

Q: Do you need a ticket to attend Orange & Brown Scrimmage?

A: Yes! Although tickets are free, you must register for your tickets. Tickets to the general public will be on-sale Thursday, June 29th, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET through the mobile site and on ClevelandBrowns.com.

Q: How much do Orange & Brown Scrimmage tickets cost?

A: Free! There is a limit of five (5) tickets per account. Please note that general admission seating is on a first come, first serve basis – despite a section/row/seat number on the ticket. Fans will have the option to select bowl or club seating.

Q: Do I need to bring my ticket to Orange & Brown Scrimmage?

A: Yes, a mobile or physical ticket is required and to gain entry into Orange & Brown Scrimmage.

Q: What time do gates open for Orange & Brown Scrimmage?

A: Gates open at 3:30 PM to the public. Fans should enter through the Southwest and Southeast University Hospitals gate. Season Ticket Members have the opportunity for early entry into Orange & Brown Scrimmage beginning at 3:00 PM through the CREE gate, which is located on the southeast side of FirstEnergy Stadium.

Q: Where do I park for Orange & Brown Scrimmage?

A: Parking is available for purchase in surrounding parking lots near FirstEnergy Stadium. Please be prepared with cash as many parking lots are cash only.

Q: Will there be autograph sessions during Orange & Brown Scrimmage?

A: Yes, select Browns players and coaches will sign for a predetermined amount of time at the conclusion of the scrimmage. Autographs are not guaranteed and subject to change. Autographs will take place around the wall of the field.

Q: Can I exit FirstEnergy Stadium and re-enter Orange & Brown Scrimmage once my ticket has been scanned?

A: Exit and re-entry into the stadium is prohibited. Fans may NOT leave the stadium and re-enter on the same ticket during any event. In the case of a medical emergency, please see a security supervisor at the gate.

Q: I'm a Season Ticket Member, what benefits do I get?

A: As a Cleveland Browns Season Ticket Member, you will receive an exclusive 48-hour ticket pre-sale before the general public. Season Ticket Members also receive a 30-minute early entry into Orange & Brown Scrimmage before the general public. Entry for Season Ticket Members into the event is valid only at the CREE LED Lighting gate, which is located on the southeast side of FirstEnergy Stadium.

Q: I have a Season Ticket Member benefit card. Should I bring it?

A: Yes! We encourage all Season Ticket Members to bring their benefit card and swipe at all Pro Shop and concession stands for a chance to win a private tour and lunch at the Cleveland Browns Practice Facility. For Season Ticket Members who have lost their benefit or do not have I, e-mail Tickets@ClevelandBrowns.com to retrieve your account number.

Q: Can I purchase season tickets at Orange & Brown Scrimmage?

A: Yes, ticket sales representatives will be available to assist you in the purchase of season tickets.

Q: What items are allowed to be brought into FirstEnergy Stadium?

A: Please adhere to FirstEnergy Stadium's policies, including the NFL All Clear Policy.

Q: What happens if the weather is inclement?

A: In the event of inclement weather, reference Cleveland Browns social media accounts, download the Cleveland Browns App and listen to the public announcer for further direction. Umbrellas are prohibited inside FirstEnergy Stadium.

Q: Can I smoke inside of FirstEnergy Stadium?

A: No, tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, are prohibited inside FirstEnergy Stadium.

In compliance with Chapter 3794 of the Ohio Revised Code, smoking is prohibited inside FirstEnergy Stadium. E-cigarettes and chewing tobacco are also prohibited. For guests' convenience, designated smoking sections are available outside any of the North Gates on the 100 Level, including:

CREE Gate by Section 124

NE Lake Club Gate by Section 130

NW Lake Club Gate by Section 137

NW Gate by Section 144

Q: Will there be food available?

A: Yes, select concessions on the main concourse and club level will be open.

Q: Will the Browns Pro Shop be open during Orange & Brown Scrimmage?

A: Yes, multiple Pro Shop locations at section 111, 124, 134, and 148 will be open for the duration of Orange & Brown Scrimmage.

Q: If I'm a club or premium member, do I have access to my club?

A: For this event only, the only clubs that will be accessible will be the BMW City Club and Lake Club. Your club level general admission ticket grants you access to these clubs.* *

Q: If I'm a premium member, do I get all-inclusive food and beverage?

A: Unfortunately, premium members will not receive this incentive at the Orange & Brown Scrimmage.

Q How do I enter Orange & Brown Scrimmage?

A: Fans may enter through the Southwest Gate and University Hospitals Gate. Season Ticket Members can utilize the CREE LED Lighting Gate for the 30-minute early entry.* *

Q: How do I get to FirstEnergy Stadium?

A: FirstEnergy Stadium is located at 100 Alfred Lerner Way in Cleveland, OH. Click here for Google Maps.

Q: Are animals allowed at Orange & Brown Scrimmage?

A: Animals, with the exception of trained guide dogs or service animals assisting guests with disabilities, are NOT permitted into the stadium.

Guests with Disabilities

Q: Are wheelchairs available?

A: Guests requiring assistance to and from their seats can request Mobility Assistance at any Guest Services location. A limited number of wheelchairs are available to assist with transporting guests to and from their seats. If a wheelchair is needed for the duration of the game, guests must supply their own wheelchair.*

*

Accessible Entrances

All entrances at FirstEnergy Stadium are accessible for guests with disabilities. Should you need further assistance, please notify a Guest Services team member who will be happy to assist you.

*

ADA Ticket Exchange*

Accessible seating is located on all levels of FirstEnergy Stadium in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Guests who are in need of accessible seating are encouraged to contact the ticket office ahead of time at 440-891-5050 or by email at Tickets@ClevelandBrowns.com, and inquire about the availability of accessible seating.

Elevators

Elevators are reserved for guests with disabilities, suite ticket holders and properly credentialed staff and guests. Elevators can be found at sections 102, 115, 118, 122, 131 & 136.

See the Seating Access Guide for more information on which elevator to use to access your seats.

Directions

100 Level – 102 (Main Guest Services Room), 118, 124, 136, 145 & 149

300 Level – 305 & 312 (BMW City Club), 317, 329 & 338 (Lake Club), 342

500 Level – 509 & 534

Code of Conduct

The FirstEnergy Stadium staff and our partners are dedicated to providing a safe and enjoyable experience to all fans in attendance. Please be courteous and respectful to those seated around you and refrain from behavior that interferes with others' ability to enjoy the event. When attending an event at FirstEnergy Stadium you are required to refrain from the following:

Behavior that is socially unacceptable, offensive, unruly or illegal in nature.

Using or displaying foul or inflammatory language or gestures.

Verbal or physical harassment of opposing team's fans.

Throwing objects onto the field.

Entering the playing field or interfering with the progress of the game.

Failing to follow instructions or refusing to show your ticket stub when asked by a Stadium representative.

Intoxication or other signs of alcohol impairment that results in irresponsible behavior.

Smoking – In compliance with chapter 3794 on the Ohio Revised Code, smoking is prohibited in FirstEnergy Stadium

Event patrons are responsible for their conduct as well as the conduct of their guests and/or persons using their tickets. Stadium staff will strive to maintain an atmosphere where all fans in attendance can enjoy the event free from the above behaviors. Event patrons and guests in violation of these provisions will be subject to ejection, arrest and loss of ticket privileges for future events.

If the behavior of a fan or fans around you becomes disruptive or violates the Fan Code of Conduct, the incident should be reported to the nearest

Stadium representative. To report an incident anonymously during Orange & Brown Scrimmage, call or text us at 440.824.6000.