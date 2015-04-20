26 NFL draft prospects invited to the NFL draft

*Dante Fowler Jr. (Florida)

Vic Beasley (Clemson)

Shane Ray (Missouri)

Randy Gregory (Nebraska)

Alvin "Bud" Dupree (Kentucky)

*Browns angle: Following a month of free agency in which the wide receiver and defensive line positions were addressed, pass rushing, perhaps, rises to the top of Cleveland's wish list. And there's arguably not a stronger positional group in this draft than pass rushers. *

Inside linebackers

Benardrick McKinney (Mississippi State)

*Browns angle: Karlos Dansby, Craig Robertson and Chris Kirksey make up a top flight group of tacklers – among the most underrated in the AFC. Still, as we saw with Dansby's knee injury last season, this is a unit that could use even more depth and flexibility. *

Cornerbacks

Trae Waynes (Michigan State)

Kevin Johnson (Wake Forest)

Byron Jones (Connecticut)

*Browns angle: A year after adding Justin Gilbert, Pierre Desir, K'Waun Williams and Robert Nelson as rookies, it would be simple to guess the Browns aren't in the market for a cornerback early in the draft. But then again – this is the draft. Nothing is impossible. *

Safeties

Landon Collins (Alabama)