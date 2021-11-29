3 Big Takeaways: 2 great throws thwart impact of Browns' 4 INTs

1. 2 great throws hurt Browns D on its 4-interception night

After a first half of the season filled with tough defense but only a few turnovers to show for it, the takeaways have arrived. They've come in bunches since the start of the month — nine in the last four games — and the barrage peaked Sunday with four interceptions, three of which coming during a wild, 4-minute sequence at the end of the second quarter.

None of the four, unfortunately, changed the game the way Cleveland hoped. The Browns picked up just one field goal following the interceptions, as the Ravens put the clamps on Cleveland's offense from start to finish in the 16-10 victory.

Ultimately, the two big throws Cleveland did surrender on this night — both coming on the Ravens' only touchdown drive — proved to have a bigger impact on the final result.

"(The defense) was outstanding," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "[I'm] really pleased with how those guys played. They were relentless. I thought they were running to the ball all night. No. 8, like he does, he made some plays. You understand he is going to make some of those. That's what happens when you are playing him."

No. 8, of course, is Lamar Jackson, who set a career high with four interceptions but delivered two highlight-reel throws to stake the Ravens to a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter.

The first looked like a prayer, as Jackson rolled to his right away from a group of Browns defenders and bought just enough time to loft a deep pass toward TE Mark Andrews. S Ronnie Harrison Jr. pulled Andrews to the ground before the ball landed, prompting a flag for pass interference, but Andrews caught it anyways for a 39-yard gain.

Three plays later, facing a third-and-10, Jackson outdid himself when he escaped all sorts of pressure and drifted all the way back to the 35-yard line before finding Andrews in the middle of the end zone for a touchdown.

The Browns seemingly did everything right — including the turnovers — but it still wasn't enough on this night.