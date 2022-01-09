3 Big Takeaways: Browns D delivers one more time to cap its much-improved season

1. Browns D delivers one more time to cap its strong season

There's one stat that best sums up the improvement between 2020 and 2021 for the Browns defense. With more stats to track the efficiency and success of a defense than we've ever had before, it boils down to the original one that matters most: points.

In 2020, Cleveland's defense had four games in which it limited its opponents to 17 points or fewer. The Browns won three of those games.

In 2021, the Browns had nine, including Sunday's 21-16 victory over the Bengals. Those games accounted for six of the team's eight wins.

That's up there with some of the best defenses in the league, and the Browns, despite some hiccups early in the year, played like one through the better part of the 2021 season.

"It took us a while to start playing together," LB Jacob Phillips said, "but once we did, we have so much talent it all panned out."

Entering Week 18, no NFL team allowed fewer than 17 points per game and just four allowed fewer than 20. The Browns will finish in the top half of the league in scoring defense (21.8 points per game) just one year after it surrendered an average of 26.2 points per game — the second-most of any 2020 playoff team.

The Browns entered 2021 with hopes of greatly improving its defense, and it's clear they succeeded. Needless to say, it's a bright spot to build upon and perhaps the biggest source for optimism heading into 2022 after the team came up short of its overarching goals of winning the AFC North and making the playoffs. The Browns went 3-1 in those 17-points-or-fewer games in 2020. This year, the Browns went 6-3.

On Sunday, facing a Bengals offense that held out most of its starters, the Browns used the same recipe that worked in their previous top defensive efforts.

It started up front with relentless pressure from Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett, who combined to sack Bengals backup QB Brandon Allen three times to give them a combined 25 sacks on the season. Entering the 4 p.m. games, the Browns were tied for seventh in the NFL with 43 on the season.

"We have become real good guys and close to each other because we play together," Clowney said. "I pick his brain, and he picks mine. We feed off each other out there. It is a good thing to have someone on the other end that you do not worry about. You are just like, 'Hey, I will meet you there [at the quarterback]."

It continued in the back seven, as the Browns bottled up the kind of big plays that gave them issues during the early part of the season. Cincinnati had just two plays go for 20 or more yards with just one coming in the final three quarters.

The Bengals gained 182 yards of offense, marking the second-stingiest performance of the season from Cleveland's defense. Entering the 4 p.m. games, the Browns ranked third in the NFL in total defense (311.5 yards allowed per game).