By the Numbers: Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney end 2021 on dominant note

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 21-16 win over the Bengals.

16 - Myles Garrett, a 2022 Pro Bowler, recorded one sack against the Bengals, extending his franchise single-season sack record to 16 sacks.

4 - Garrett will enter the 2022 season needing four sacks to break Clay Matthews' record for most sacks ever by a Browns player.

9 - Jadeveon Clowney recorded two sacks Sunday, bringing his season sack total to nine. That's the most sacks he's recorded since 2017, when he recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks.

1,259 - Nick Chubb finished the 2021 season with 1,259 rushing yards after he rushed for 58 yards Sunday. It's the second-highest total Chubb has rushed for in a season in his career, and he did it while missing three games.

102.1 - In his second start of the season, QB Case Keenum completed 17-of-24 passes for 176 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His passer rating was 102.1.

123 - D'Ernest Johnson rushed for 123 yards, his second-highest total in a game this season. Johnson finished the season with a career-high 534 rushing yards.

75 - Jarvis Landry led Browns receivers with six catches for 75 yards and one touchdown, a 26-yard reception in the first quarter that got the Browns on the board first.

182 - The Browns held the Bengals to just 182 total offensive yards, the second-lowest total they've limited an opponent to this season.

4 - The Browns have now won four straight games against the Bengals and have swept the season series in three of the last four years.