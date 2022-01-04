3 Big Takeaways: Browns D limited the big plays, but Steelers chipped away with numerous chances

1. Browns D limited the big plays, but Steelers chipped away with numerous chances

The Browns made the Steelers earn every yard Monday. The problem on this particular night was Pittsburgh had far too many chances.

The Steelers dominated time of possession through the first three quarters and still finished with a 5-minute edge despite the Browns controlling the ball for more than 9 minutes in the fourth quarter. They finished with a whopping 79 plays — the most by a Browns opponent this season — despite gaining just 299 yards — 37 of which coming on Najee Harris' game-sealing touchdown run with less than a minute to play. The Steelers' average of 3.8 yards per play was the second-lowest allowed by the Browns all season.

Cleveland was particularly stingy against the pass, as Ben Roethlisberger, playing in perhaps his final game at Heinz Field, needed 46 attempts to finish with 123 yards — the third-fewest surrendered all season. No Steelers pass went for longer than 18 yards.

Still, the quantity was an issue, especially with the Browns, already without their two starting safeties, losing three players — CB Denzel Ward (groin), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) and LB Sione Takitaki (shoulder) — along the way. The Steelers scored on three straight possessions in the fourth quarter to put away the game.