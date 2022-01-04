By the Numbers: The most important stats from the Browns' loss to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 26-14 loss to the Steelers.

7 - DE Jadeveon Clowney registered two sacks against Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, bringing his season total to seven. That's his most in a year since 2018, when he recorded nine and made his most recent Pro Bowl appearance.

4 - TE David Njoku caught his fourth touchdown of the season in the third quarter, which matches his career-high from 2018 and 2017, his rookie season. Njoku also now stands alone as the Browns' receiving touchdown leader this season.

3 - Second-year TE Harrison Bryant caught a touchdown in the fourth quarter, marking the third straight game he's caught a pass in the end zone. His three touchdowns this season match his total from his rookie year.

53.1 - Baker Mayfield went 16-for-38 for 185 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. His passer rating was 53.1.

9 - Mayfield was sacked nine times, the most in a game this season. Four of those sacks came from DE T.J. Watt. Mayfield also had nine passes deflected by the Steelers.

46 - In what could be his final game at Heinz Field, Roethlisberger delivered 46 pass attempts. Twenty-four of them were caught for 123 yards and one touchdown.

188 - Steelers RB Najee Harris rushed for 188 yards, the most the first-round rookie has recorded in a game this season.

25:05 - The Browns possessed the ball for 25:05 of the game. The Steelers, however, possessed the ball for 34:55.

10 - The Browns were penalized 10 times for a total of 77 yards.