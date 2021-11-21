3 Big Takeaways: Defense delivers its 6th sub-20 point performance of 2021

1. Defense delivers its 6th sub-20 point performance of 2021

The Browns held their opponents below 20 points on four occasions in 2020. Three of those games came in consecutive fashion in brutal weather conditions at FirstEnergy Stadium when the Browns, themselves, cleared 20 points just once.

On Sunday, the Browns made it six times out of 11 in 2021. It was necessary, just like it was in Week 7 against Denver and Week 4 in Minnesota, in order for the Browns to come away with a much-needed, 13-10 victory.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he thought the unit was "particularly great," which was a major step in the right direction after surrendering a season-worst 45 points in a lopsided loss at New England. It was a much-needed performance for the defense, in general, and for the team as a whole on a weather-affected day in which the offense got all of its points in a 13-point second quarter.

The Browns did it Sunday by completely shutting down Lions QB Tim Boyle, who made his NFL starting debut in unsavory conditions. He finished 15-of-23 for 77 yards with two interceptions. The lone blemish on the day was a 57-yard touchdown run by D'Andre Swift in the third quarter, which broke the shutout and put the Lions within a possession. The Browns allowed just two other plays of more than 20 yards.

One week after allowing the Patriots to convert 7-of-9 third downs, the Browns limited the Lions to a 3-of-11 success rate.

"Seeing the conditions out there, they weren't great. We knew it was going to be a ground-and-pound defensive game," CB Greg Newsome II said. "When conditions are like that, the defense has to step up and aid the offense. It's going to be tough to throw the ball and do things when it's raining like that. We pride ourselves on being able to do that, and we stepped up today."

Holding a team below 20 is typically enough to win a game in the modern NFL, and that's been the case for the Browns in all but one of their six efforts this season. Consider it a reversal of sorts from last year, when the Browns won four of the seven times when they allowed 30 or more points. They've now won three times in 2021 despite scoring fewer than 17.