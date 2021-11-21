By the Numbers: Browns tap the versatility of their top playmakers to beat Lions

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 13-10 win Sunday over the Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium.

21 - Nick Chubb broke 100 rushing yards for the 21st time in his career. He finished with 130 yards in his first game back since returning from a 10-day stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

2 - Jarvis Landry picked up his second rushing touchdown of the season in the second quarter when he took a direct snap and ran 16 yards to the end zone. The score gave the Browns a 7-0 lead. He last scored a rushing touchdown in Week 1.

7 - Landry's touchdown was the seventh non-receiving touchdown of his career. He's scored five rushing TDs, one punt return TD and one passing TD across eight NFL seasons.

3 - Chubb, meanwhile, caught his third career receiving touchdown on a 5-yard pass to give the Browns a 13-0 lead in the second quarter.

4 - CB Denzel Ward intercepted his second pass of the season in the third quarter on a deep pass attempt from Lions QB Tim Boyle. Ward has totaled at least two interceptions in each of his first four seasons in the NFL.

2001 - The win was the Browns' first over the Lions in the regular season since 2001.

77 - In his first NFL start, Boyle passed for 77 yards, completing 15-of-23 pass attempts with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

136 - Lions RB D'Andre Swift rushed for 136 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

66 - The Browns ran 66 total offensive plays and possessed the ball for 34 minutes.

46 - The Lions ran 46 total plays and possessed the ball for 25 minutes.

7 - Austin Hooper led Browns receivers with seven targets for four receptions and 53 receiving yards.