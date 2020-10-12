3 Big Takeaways: Full cast of 'next men up' star in another Browns victory

1. Full cast of 'next men up' star in another Browns victory

The Browns have had injuries at a number of key positions all throughout the season and weathered a few more Sunday.

That's not uncommon throughout the NFL, of course, but what happened from the players who are helping to fill those voids is why the Browns extended their winning streak to four games with a gritty win over the Colts.

Cleveland's cast of "next men up" is growing, and each one of them seemingly played a big role in Sunday's 32-23 win.

"Guys step up," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "That is the nature of the National Football League. Played a good team. It is a physical game and guys step up when their number is called. I am proud of them."

It started on offense, where the Browns played their first game without Nick Chubb, who is on injured reserve with a knee injury. The running game struggled like it hadn't all season, as the Colts defense provided plenty of resistance and limited the chunk runs that had been a hallmark to the Browns' start to the year. The player pressed into extra duty because of Chubb's injury, D'Ernest Johnson, had just 3 yards on his first four carries but made arguably the biggest play of the game when he rushed for 28 on a third-and-9 with less than 3 minutes to play and the Browns clinging to a six-point lead.

"It was unbelievable," Stefanski said. "What a great job by D'Ernest. Man, did we need that. That was a great effort."

Johnson was rushing behind a Browns offensive line that was without one of its starters for most of the game, as guard Wyatt Teller exited in the first quarter with a calf injury and didn't return. That pressed Chris Hubbard into extensive action for the second time of the season, and the Browns O-line didn't miss a beat.

Without KhaDarel Hodge, who is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, Rashard Higgins saw his most playing time of the season. He delivered with his first touchdown of the year, a 15-yarder in the second quarter, and two more catches.

"Very important for us to be able to plug those guys in and continue to move the ball," Browns QB Baker Mayfield said. "We are very happy about those guys."

Defensively, the Browns' two biggest plays were made by players who hadn't played more than a handful of snaps in any game this season.

Ronnie Harrison Jr., making his first start of the year in place of an injured Karl Joseph, stepped in front of a Philip Rivers pass early in the third quarter and returned it, untouched, 47 yards for a touchdown — the first of his career.

One quarter later, when Harrison was lost to a concussion, Sheldrick Redwine picked off Rivers to stave off another Colts attempt at slicing into the Browns' lead. Redwine, a second-year player, had played almost exclusively on special teams up to that point.