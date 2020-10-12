By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Kareem Hunt just keeps finding the end zone for 4-1 Browns

Hunt has most TDs through 5 games by a Browns player since 1969

Oct 11, 2020 at 08:47 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Photos: Week 5 - Colts at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Colts against the Browns

We're highlighting the most important numbers from the stat sheet after the Browns' registered their fourth straight win Sunday with a 32-23 win over the Colts.

26 — Years since the Browns had their last 4-1 start to a season. The Browns went 6-1 to start the 1994 season.

10 — Third-down conversions by the Browns. Their 59 percent success rate was much better than the Colts,' who were 4-of-11 on third downs.

308 — Yards surrendered by the Cleveland defense, its lowest total of the season.

228 — Passing yards by Baker Mayfield in Sunday's first half — more than he'd had any of the team's first four full games.

93 — Yards of offense for Kareem Hunt, who has 410 on the season.

2 — Penalties committed by the Browns. Both were 5-yarders.

10 — Turnovers forced by the Browns defense over the past three games. Cleveland forced two more Sunday on interceptions by Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Sheldrick Redwine.

1 — Career touchdowns for Harrison, who collected his first Sunday on a pick-six early in the third quarter.

1 — Completion by Odell Beckham Jr., who connected with Austin Hooper for an 18-yard gain in the second quarter. For his career, Beckham is 4-for-6 for 144 yards and two TDs.

6 — Touchdowns on the season for Hunt, the most by a Browns player through five games since Gary Collins in 1969.

124 — Rushing yards for the Browns, the team's lowest output of the season. By comparison, the Browns averaged 118 rushing yards per game and 2019 and ranked 12th in the NFL with that total.

15 — Punts on the season for Jamie Gillan, who had two Sunday. That's an average of just three per game.

