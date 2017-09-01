3 Takeaways: Browns backup QBs thrive in final opportunity to impress

CHICAGO –

Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan made Hue Jackson's decision at backup quarterback a little more difficult Thursday, and that's a good problem to have after each experienced ups and downs throughout the preseason.

Kessler, in his most extensive playing time this preseason, got better as the first half progressed and threw his first touchdown pass of the preseason. Hogan rode the momentum he built in last week's appearance at Tampa by leading Cleveland on three scoring drives, including two that ended with touchdown passes.

It all added up to Cleveland's best passing performance as a team during the preseason.

"There are tough decisions we have to make but we'll make them and move on from there," Jackson said. "But again, it's a good problem to have, it's not a bad problem to have. We have guys we have to make decisions about and I think that's important."

Also in the mix is veteran Brock Osweiler, who started the Browns' first two preseason games but did not appear in the final two. With him and starter DeShone Kizer sidelined Thursday, Kessler and Hogan made sure not to let their final opportunity to impress in the competition to back up Kizer go to waste.

Kessler overcame a slow start by finding some momentum on an impressive second-quarter drive. He got rolling with a 22-yard completion to running back Matthew Dayes and fired back-to-back first down passes to Jordan Leslie and David Njoku. His next throw was quite possibly his best of his preseason, as he hit Rannell Hall on a back shoulder pass for a 27-yard touchdown.

"I just went out there and ran the offense. Obviously there were a couple sacks in there and I wish I would have gotten rid of the ball," said Kessler, who was 11-of-19 for 144 yards. "It was good. Some of our guys made some great plays."

Hogan made two big plays and a number of other good throws en route to completing 13-of-18 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He found a wide open Randall Telfer for a 51-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and connected with Leslie on a 21-yarder in the fourth.