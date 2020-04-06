3 things we learned from the 2020 season premiere of 'Building the Browns'

The first episode of the 2020 edition of Building the Browns hit the Internet on Sunday morning, and tens of thousands of you have already consumed the latest installment of the award-winning docu-series.

For those who haven't, or for those who simply want to relive what they watched, we've got three things we learned from the newest episode, which stars coach Kevin Stefanski, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry, scout Adam Al-Khayyal and more.

1) A peek inside Berry's first meeting with his staff

Berry didn't waste any time meeting with his closest staff on his first day on the job, and he delivered a powerful message to the group that was captured by BTB's cameras.

"My expectation for everybody in this room is to come to work with a positive attitude and energy every day they enter the building," Berry said. "Those behaviors, they don't start in the fall. Those are habits we start right now."

Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta recounted a conversation he had with Chargers general manager Tom Telesco shortly before the Browns hired Berry to his position. Telesco gave Berry his first NFL job years back with the Colts.

"I made reference to the fact AB was 32 years old. Tom goes, 'what, that can't be right,'" DePodesta said. "Then he did the math and said, 'I guess that is right.'