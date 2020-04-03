7 more highlights from Kevin Stefanski's at-home Browns update

One day after Kevin Stefanski addressed the media on a variety of topics, we're combing through some of the overlooked tidbits that still carried plenty of intrigue.

Here are seven more highlights of what the Browns coach said while speaking with local reporters.

1. Stefanski said he doesn't have any past connections with Austin Hooper, the Pro Bowl tight end who was one of the biggest signings for the Browns at the start of free agency. Still, Hooper's name popped up early in the process when Stefanski met with Browns executive vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry and Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta to see who would fit best from both a schematic and personality perspective.

"I think Austin right away checked those boxes," Stefanski said. "I just thought adding a really good player at that position made a ton of sense. A credit to Andrew and his group for identifying him and for getting that deal done because this system that we are running, we certainly want to use tight ends, multiple tight ends.

"Austin has versatility. He has played in schemes similar to what we are going to do. He is a talented football player. He is young. He is smart. I just think it checked a ton of boxes as we looked toward what we want to add to this group."

2. Case Keenum knows his role, and Stefanski knows the importance it will play in the upcoming season.

Stefanski just doesn't want Keenum to feel like he's only been brought to the team to mentor and coach starter Baker Mayfield. There's so much more that goes into the valuable position Keenum is set to fill.

"I just know Case Keenum the person, and I know Case Keenum the player. I think he will make our team better," Stefanski said. "He said it and I told him, he does not have to be a coach. We have plenty of coaches. He just has to get himself ready to play like every one of our players has to. I think so much of that is just in the preparation. The way Case goes about preparing himself to play, whether he is a backup or the starter, is a great message for our entire team.

"It is a great lesson for our entire team to see, not just Baker and the rest of the quarterbacks. We just think the guy has the right makeup."

3. Speaking of Mayfield, Stefanski reiterated what he's been saying about the third-year quarterback from the moment he took the job. He's expecting a better season from Mayfield in 2020, and it starts with the people who surround him.

"He is a young player we have all seen glimpses of being a really good player," Stefanski said. "Organizationally, we believe in Baker Mayfield. This was part of my job and our job to surround him with people who are going to help make the best version of Baker Mayfield. That is myself and (offensive coordinator) Alex Van Pelt, and then Case, he has done it all. He has been a starter, he has been a backup, he has had to fight to be the third-string guy on teams and he has been the undrafted player. Adding him, he knows his role perfectly.