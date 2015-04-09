4 members of the Browns were drafted in the MLB

Baseball career overview: Manziel chose to wear the No.2 because of his adoration for legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. At Kerrville High School, Manziel was known for his speed on the base paths and his power swing, where he smacked baseballs into the gaps. When Manziel originally committed to the University of Oregon, the Ducks were planning to let him play both football and baseball. The Padres may have drafted Manziel as a publicity stunt, but there was no doubting Johnny Football was also Johnny Baseball during the spring time as a high schooler in Texas.