4 things Browns fans should know if they are headed to the draft in Chicago

There might not be another road city where the Dawg Pound is more prevalent than Chicago.

With the city being just an easy five hour drive right down I-90 West, many native Clevelanders have started the next chapter of their lives in the Windy City. But they've kept their NFL allegiances with the Browns.

If you've never been to Chi-Town, or are looking for a mini vacation to catch up with an old friend, what better time than next week for the NFL draft?

Here are four things you need to know if you're going to Chicago. All times are Central.

1) Cleveland Browns Daily hosts Nathan Zegura and Matt Wilhelm will broadcast live from the Red Ivy, home of the Chi-Town Dawg Pound, from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.

2) Later on in the evening at 6 p.m., be sure to make it back out for the Draft Night Watch Party with the Chi-Town Dawg Pound and Chicagoland Browns Backers at Red Ivy.

3) Or, instead, you can buy tickets to the actual draft at the Auditorium Theatre at Roosevelt University.

4) In Grant Park, the NFL is organizing an engaging, mini NFL community designed specifically for fans. Make sure to check out the Browns Team House, which will hold famous alumni, prizes and other historic memorabilia that will make it feel just like Cleveland.