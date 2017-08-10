4 turning points: Browns on right, wrong end of goal-line stands

Analyzing four key moments in the Browns' 20-14 preseason victory over the Saints.

After struggling to generate much of anything on its first three drives, the Browns offense got rolling a bit at the end of the first quarter and into the second.

The biggest play of the possession came on third-and-9, when Brock Osweiler correctly read a blitz and fired a pass to a crossing Ricardo Louis, who made the extra effort to get a first down. An Isaiah Crowell run a few plays later got the ball to New Orleans' 7 with four plays to score.

The Browns ultimately came away with nothing. Osweiler fired back-to-back incomplete passes before connecting with Kenny Britt for a 4-yard pass on third down. During the regular season, Cleveland probably would have settled for the field goal but opted to go for it on this night. Another pass to Britt was batted away to give the ball back to New Orleans.

"We made some plays on the (fourth) drive and we were able to move the ball down the field," Osweiler said. "It was just unfortunate that we couldn't end the drive with a touchdown. Once again, that falls onto me.

"There is no one who is going to study the tape harder to figure out why we didn't score a touchdown on that drive and what we can do different next time to make sure that that drive does end in points."

On one of their final series of the night, Cleveland's second-team defensive unit went out on a high note with a goal-line stand of its own.

The odds were stacked against the group after a Garrett Grayson 32-yard pass to TommyLee Lewis put the Saints at the 3-yard line. It was the 1-yard line on second down, but the Saints only went backward from that point. On fourth-and-goal from the 2, Briean Boddy-Calhoun sniffed out an end-around and drove his shoulder into Lewis for a 7-yard loss. His celebration took him to the 30-yard line before he retreated to a jubilant sideline.