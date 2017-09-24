News

4 Turning Points: No 1st-half answers for T.Y. Hilton lead to big early deficit

Sep 24, 2017 at 10:22 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/043015-gribble-headshot.jpg
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Analyzing four key moments in the Browns' 31-28 loss to the Colts.

  1. It took Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett about 12 game minutes to connect with T.Y. Hilton, and he didn't keep the talented wide receiver waiting much longer for his subsequent big catches.

Hilton's 20-yard reception got the Colts motoring on their first of four consecutive touchdown drives. He broke off plays in big chunks to decimate Cleveland's defense, giving his second-year quarterback a big-play threat that wasn't there in the first two weeks.

Hilton's biggest catch came on the third scoring drive, as he beat multiple Browns defenders on his way into the end zone for a 61-yard touchdown. He caught at least one pass on the Colts' first three scoring drives and drew a 34-yard pass interference penalty on the fourth.

Hilton caught five passes for 145 yards in the first half and finished with seven catches for 153 yards and the touchdown.

  1. DeShone Kizer and Kenny Britt finally got on the same page in the second quarter, and it paved the way for Cleveland's first touchdown, an immediate answer to Indianapolis' first.

Kizer pump-faked and found a streaking Britt down the left sideline for a 38-yard gain. Just a few plays later, Duke Johnson Jr. zigged, zagged and leapt his way into the end zone for his first score of the year.

Britt finished with three catches for 54 yards.and a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

  1. Trailing 28-7, the Browns offense put together arguably its best drive of the game to narrow the deficit heading into halftime.

A pass interference penalty on third down got the Browns moving, as Kizer used passes to Kasen Williams and Johnson to cross midfield. After a 9-yard pass to Seth DeValve, Kizer looked long for Jordan Leslie, who made a highlight-reel, one-handed catch -- the first of his career -- at the 2-yard line for a 26-yard gain.

Kizer found rookie tight end David Njoku for a 1-yard touchdown to cap the drive. It was Njoku's second touchdown catch in as many weeks.

  1. Two Kizer interceptions short-circuited promising, third-quarter possessions that went deep into Colts territory.

Kizer had the Browns moving early in the third quarter thanks to a 23-yard slant to Johnson and an 11-yard bullet to Njoku. Facing a first-and-10 from the Colts' 17-yard line, Kizer threw well behind Williams and had the ball picked off by Colts defensive back Robert Melvin.

The Browns had new life later in the third quarter after Jason McCourty forced his second fumble in as many weeks, setting Cleveland up at the Colts' 44. After an offensive pass interference penalty put Cleveland behind the sticks, Kizer threw behind Britt and saw the pass carom off Britt's hands and into the arms of Melvin for another pick.

The turnovers prevented Cleveland from chipping away at Indianapolis' lead when time was still on its side. The Browns picked up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter but were fighting against the clock the entire way.

Kizer finished 22-of-47 for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, the last coming on the final play of the game.

Photos: Browns vs. Colts

The Browns play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

LB Christian Kirksey (left) and LB Joe Schobert (right) sack Colts QB Jacoby Brissett.
1 / 28

LB Christian Kirksey (left) and LB Joe Schobert (right) sack Colts QB Jacoby Brissett.

LB Joe Schobert tackles Colts TE Brandon Williams.
2 / 28

LB Joe Schobert tackles Colts TE Brandon Williams.

Coach Hue Jackson watches from the sideline.
3 / 28

Coach Hue Jackson watches from the sideline.

QB DeShone Kizer calls a play.
4 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer calls a play.

QB DeShone Kizer drops back to pass.
5 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer drops back to pass.

RB Isaiah Crowell tries to escape Colts ILB Jon Bostic.
6 / 28

RB Isaiah Crowell tries to escape Colts ILB Jon Bostic.

TE Seth DeValve catches a deep ball from QB DeShone Kizer.
7 / 28

TE Seth DeValve catches a deep ball from QB DeShone Kizer.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. runs with the ball.
8 / 28

RB Duke Johnson Jr. runs with the ball.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. runs for the endzone in the first half.
9 / 28

RB Duke Johnson Jr. runs for the endzone in the first half.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. leaps over Colts CB Pierre Desir for a touchdown.
10 / 28

RB Duke Johnson Jr. leaps over Colts CB Pierre Desir for a touchdown.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. (right) celebrates his touchdown in the first half.
11 / 28

RB Duke Johnson Jr. (right) celebrates his touchdown in the first half.

TE Seth DeValve runs with the ball.
12 / 28

TE Seth DeValve runs with the ball.

QB DeShone Kizer looks to throw.
13 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer looks to throw.

RB Isaiah Crowell runs with the ball.
14 / 28

RB Isaiah Crowell runs with the ball.

WR Kenny Britt makes a catch for 38 yards.
15 / 28

WR Kenny Britt makes a catch for 38 yards.

WR Jordan Leslie makes a one-handed catch to put the Browns in a position to score.
16 / 28

WR Jordan Leslie makes a one-handed catch to put the Browns in a position to score.

TE David Njoku scores a touchdown.
17 / 28

TE David Njoku scores a touchdown.

QB DeShone Kizer hands the ball off to RB Isaiah Crowell.
18 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer hands the ball off to RB Isaiah Crowell.

QB DeShone Kizer in action against the Colts.
19 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer in action against the Colts.

QB DeShone Kizer looks to pass.
20 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer looks to pass.

QB DeShone Kizer throws against the Colts.
21 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer throws against the Colts.

DB Derrick Kindred tackles Colts RB Frank Gore.
22 / 28

DB Derrick Kindred tackles Colts RB Frank Gore.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. dodges a tackle by Colts ILB Jeremiah George.
23 / 28

RB Duke Johnson Jr. dodges a tackle by Colts ILB Jeremiah George.

QB DeShone Kizer passes in the second half.
24 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer passes in the second half.

TE David Njoku in action against the Colts.
25 / 28

TE David Njoku in action against the Colts.

QB DeShone Kizer scrambles in the second half.
26 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer scrambles in the second half.

QB DeShone Kizer looks to pass.
27 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer looks to pass.

WR Kenny Britt catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
28 / 28

WR Kenny Britt catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising