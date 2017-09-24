4 Turning Points: No 1st-half answers for T.Y. Hilton lead to big early deficit

INDIANAPOLIS -- Analyzing four key moments in the Browns' 31-28 loss to the Colts.

It took Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett about 12 game minutes to connect with T.Y. Hilton, and he didn't keep the talented wide receiver waiting much longer for his subsequent big catches.

Hilton's 20-yard reception got the Colts motoring on their first of four consecutive touchdown drives. He broke off plays in big chunks to decimate Cleveland's defense, giving his second-year quarterback a big-play threat that wasn't there in the first two weeks.

Hilton's biggest catch came on the third scoring drive, as he beat multiple Browns defenders on his way into the end zone for a 61-yard touchdown. He caught at least one pass on the Colts' first three scoring drives and drew a 34-yard pass interference penalty on the fourth.

Hilton caught five passes for 145 yards in the first half and finished with seven catches for 153 yards and the touchdown.

DeShone Kizer and Kenny Britt finally got on the same page in the second quarter, and it paved the way for Cleveland's first touchdown, an immediate answer to Indianapolis' first.

Kizer pump-faked and found a streaking Britt down the left sideline for a 38-yard gain. Just a few plays later, Duke Johnson Jr. zigged, zagged and leapt his way into the end zone for his first score of the year.

Britt finished with three catches for 54 yards.and a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 28-7, the Browns offense put together arguably its best drive of the game to narrow the deficit heading into halftime.

A pass interference penalty on third down got the Browns moving, as Kizer used passes to Kasen Williams and Johnson to cross midfield. After a 9-yard pass to Seth DeValve, Kizer looked long for Jordan Leslie, who made a highlight-reel, one-handed catch -- the first of his career -- at the 2-yard line for a 26-yard gain.

Kizer found rookie tight end David Njoku for a 1-yard touchdown to cap the drive. It was Njoku's second touchdown catch in as many weeks.

Two Kizer interceptions short-circuited promising, third-quarter possessions that went deep into Colts territory.

Kizer had the Browns moving early in the third quarter thanks to a 23-yard slant to Johnson and an 11-yard bullet to Njoku. Facing a first-and-10 from the Colts' 17-yard line, Kizer threw well behind Williams and had the ball picked off by Colts defensive back Robert Melvin.

The Browns had new life later in the third quarter after Jason McCourty forced his second fumble in as many weeks, setting Cleveland up at the Colts' 44. After an offensive pass interference penalty put Cleveland behind the sticks, Kizer threw behind Britt and saw the pass carom off Britt's hands and into the arms of Melvin for another pick.

The turnovers prevented Cleveland from chipping away at Indianapolis' lead when time was still on its side. The Browns picked up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter but were fighting against the clock the entire way.