4 Turning Points: Unfortunate series of events leads to Browns' blown 4th quarter lead

Analyzing four key moments from the Browns' 27-21 overtime loss to the Packers…

Cleveland's response to a Green Bay opening-drive touchdown was immediate on what must be considered the best opening drive of DeShone Kizer's career.

The rookie quarterback connected right away with Josh Gordon on a 38-yard pass across the middle. Faced with a third-and-5, Kizer evaded the rush and scrambled for a first down. Two plays later, Kizer trusted his playmaker and threw in traffic toward the middle of the end zone. Gordon nabbed it out of the air for his first touchdown since 2013 to tie the score.

Gordon donned a pair of sunglasses on the sidelines to further fire up the fans who battled through cold and windy conditions from start to finish.

Cleveland took the lead midway through the second quarter thanks to two big plays on third down. They extended their lead to double digits with a defensive stand and power running in the third.

The Browns got rolling with a big catch by Corey Coleman, a 20-yarder that got the team out of trouble on second-and-17. After moving the chains on an Isaiah Crowell 9-yard run, Cleveland got into field goal range when Kizer hit Gordon on a 13-yard slant to convert a third-and-1. On third-and-11 from the 25, Kizer found Coleman again for an 18-yard gain.

The prettiest play call was saved for the touchdown, as Kizer flipped a shovel pass to Duke Johnson Jr. for the 7-yard score, his third receiving touchdown of the season.

Early in the third quarter, as the Packers faced a fourth-and-1 from the Cleveland 10-yard line, Hundley rolled to his right on what appeared to be a broken play. Rookie defensive lineman Caleb Brantley swallowed him up for a loss to give the ball back to the Browns.

Isaiah Crowell's 18-yard run to start the drive set the tone. The drive-changer came on third-and-1 from the Packers' 43, when Crowell burst through the line and darted his way down the field for a 37-yard gain.