5 Florida State players other than Jameis Winston Browns fans should know

Florida State's pro day came and went on Tuesday in Tallahassee with much ballyhoo. Quarterback Jameis Winston, who has become nearly everyone's consensus as the No.1 overall pick, grabbed all the headlines and attention.

Winston enthralled talent evaluators and according to NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks, solidified himself as the can't miss quarterback of the 2015 draft class.

A mass contingency of NFL scouts were there to see more than just Winston, though. Here are five other Florida State draft prospects who have found themselves flying under the radar thanks to Winston.

*Eddie Goldman (pictured above)

Position: Defensive tackle

Size: 6-foot-4, 336 pounds

2014 college stats: 35 tackles, 4 sacks

Scouting report: Goldman isn't known for flashy playmaking ability on the defensive line, but will bring consistency to the NFL level. Florida State's defensive scheme was considered advanced, and Goldman slid all over the line in three seasons.

How he could fit with the Browns: Most mock drafts have Goldman going as early as the middle of the first round or as late as the early second round. If Washington's Danny Shelton and Texas' Malcom Brown are off the board, Goldman could make sense with the 19th pick.