5 players who have shined at #BrownsCamp so far

After five straight days of practice, the Browns got a day off Tuesday as they continue through the grind of training camp.
As such, what better time to look at five players — some expected, some unexpected — who have shined in their own ways before camp resumes Wednesday morning.
DL MYLES GARRETT
This probably shouldn't come as a surprise, but it's worth noting how Garrett, the rookie defensive end and No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, has started to "flash" in the past few days. For example, Garrett had at least one sack — and two more would-be sacks — during a scoring zone drill on Monday.
"He's turned it up a little bit. He's in much better shape," coach Hue Jackson said, referencing Garrett's recovery from a foot injury in offseason workouts. "He understands what we're expecting of him to do and he's doing it, so that's what you're seeing. You are seeing a young player that is starting to get better and better and better within our scheme."
Garrett, who totaled 31 sacks in three seasons at Texas A&M, is expected to play a significant role this fall.
DL TREVON COLEY
If it weren't for veteran defensive lineman Danny Shelton, we might not have known much about Coley, an undrafted free agent whom the Browns signed to their practice squad in December.
That's exactly what happened this past weekend when Shelton singled out Coley — who took first-team reps Monday — while going through a list of young players who have impressed him thus far.
"The way we kind of do it on defense is you earn your keep. He's playing well," Jackson said. "We will keep giving guys opportunities. If you demonstrate on our football team that you have the skill and you can help us win, we are going to give you an opportunity to be out there."
Coley was a team captain at FAU who made the switch from linebacker to defensive line before the 2016 Combine. He totaled 118 tackles in his final two seasons with the Owls and had 12.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in four seasons.
**
The Browns tackle for the third straight day.
DL DANNY SHELTON**
Speaking of Shelton, we expected the third-year player and 2015 first-round pick to build upon on a breakout campaign in 2016. What we didn't expect, however, was Shelton's admission that he got "complacent" last season despite emerging as one of the league's top interior linemen.
"I just didn't have that same dominating mindset I had at the beginning of the season," Shelton said Saturday.
So far, it's clear he's thriving under new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams both on and off the field.
"Danny has proven that he's becoming a leader for our group. He's becoming a leader for us. He has a lot of fire in him, and I love that about him," defensive line coach Clyde Simmons said Sunday. "He's getting a grasp on what we want in our system. He has been in a system where he was asked to be on a two-gap [assignment] and all of that stuff. We are more of an attacking-style defense. It is an adjustment for him, but he is getting better at it every day."
TE SETH DEVALVE
No Browns player had a better touchdown-to-catch ratio than DeValve did last season. The second-year tight end from Princeton caught 10 passes — two of which went for touchdowns — as a rookie in 2016. Entering Year 2, DeValve — who was slowed by a hamstring injury this time last year — is proving why some have pegged him to take on a big role in the offense alongside rookie/first-round pick David Njoku.
"I said this at OTAs – he's an emerging player. I really liked Seth coming out (of college)," Jackson said.
"Last year, I think he would be the first to tell you with all of the injuries and the newness of the National Football League that it was tough. He hung in there and toward the end of the year, played some football and was really hungry to get better and come out his second year and make an impact. He is doing that. He is stronger. He is bigger. He works hard. He studies hard. He wants to make a contribution to our football team."
RB MATT DAYES
The second-to-last pick in the Draft, Dayes spoke about using that status as something of a chip on his shoulder. He's backed that up in camp, running hard and catching Jackson's attention in the process.
"I like that!" Jackson said Sunday. "He has a chip on his shoulder. I don't [feed into that], I think the kid does. I think he's disappointed in that way that he didn't get picked earlier, but he's demonstrating out here on the field the talent that he has. He has had a great camp so far."
Dayes — who is battling for a roster spot in a room that already includes starters Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson Jr. — was a four-year player at N.C. State, totaling 2,856 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns. He had his most productive season in 2016, running for 1,166 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 32 passes for 267 yards.