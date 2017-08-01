5 players who have shined at #BrownsCamp so far

DL DANNY SHELTON**

Speaking of Shelton, we expected the third-year player and 2015 first-round pick to build upon on a breakout campaign in 2016. What we didn't expect, however, was Shelton's admission that he got "complacent" last season despite emerging as one of the league's top interior linemen.

"I just didn't have that same dominating mindset I had at the beginning of the season," Shelton said Saturday.

So far, it's clear he's thriving under new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams both on and off the field.

"Danny has proven that he's becoming a leader for our group. He's becoming a leader for us. He has a lot of fire in him, and I love that about him," defensive line coach Clyde Simmons said Sunday. "He's getting a grasp on what we want in our system. He has been in a system where he was asked to be on a two-gap [assignment] and all of that stuff. We are more of an attacking-style defense. It is an adjustment for him, but he is getting better at it every day."

TE SETH DEVALVE

No Browns player had a better touchdown-to-catch ratio than DeValve did last season. The second-year tight end from Princeton caught 10 passes — two of which went for touchdowns — as a rookie in 2016. Entering Year 2, DeValve — who was slowed by a hamstring injury this time last year — is proving why some have pegged him to take on a big role in the offense alongside rookie/first-round pick David Njoku.

"I said this at OTAs – he's an emerging player. I really liked Seth coming out (of college)," Jackson said.

"Last year, I think he would be the first to tell you with all of the injuries and the newness of the National Football League that it was tough. He hung in there and toward the end of the year, played some football and was really hungry to get better and come out his second year and make an impact. He is doing that. He is stronger. He is bigger. He works hard. He studies hard. He wants to make a contribution to our football team."

RB MATT DAYES

The second-to-last pick in the Draft, Dayes spoke about using that status as something of a chip on his shoulder. He's backed that up in camp, running hard and catching Jackson's attention in the process.

"I like that!" Jackson said Sunday. "He has a chip on his shoulder. I don't [feed into that], I think the kid does. I think he's disappointed in that way that he didn't get picked earlier, but he's demonstrating out here on the field the talent that he has. He has had a great camp so far."