5 players whose NFL Draft stock is rising

We're only 16 days out from the 2017 NFL Draft, and the draft boards around the league are close to set.

Here are five players who have seen their stock rise to various degrees since the league's Combine in March.

CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State —Once something of an afterthought behind teammates and potential top-10 picks Marshon Lattimore and Malik Hooker, Conley has shown he's no chopped liver. The Massillon native shined at the Combine and Ohio State's Pro Day last month. And because of that, Conley is widely expected to be a first-round pick — some analysts have even pegged him as high as 13th overall.

LB Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt —NFL.com's Lance Zierlein described Cunningham as a "playmaking machine" at Vanderbilt and the linebacker has proven he has the physical toolbox to take that production to the next level. Draft analysts widely view him as a late first-round pick or, at worst, an early Day 2 guy.

LB Jarrad Davis, Florida — Davis turned in a big Pro Day after he was unable to work out at the Combine because of a lingering ankle injury. The Florida linebacker clocked a 4.58 40-yard dash and posted almost a 39-inch vertical. Davis, whom NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah now has going to the Raiders at No. 24, amassed 201 tackles, 20 TFLs and 5.5 sacks with the Gators.

WR Chris Godwin, Penn State —Godwin was Penn State's leading receiver in 2015 and 2016, totaling 128 catches for 2,083 yards and 16 touchdowns. But he [really opened eyes at the Combine​](http://www.nfl.com/combine/profiles/Chris -Godwin?id=2558105) after running a 4.42 40 and posting a four-second time in the 20-yard shuttle.