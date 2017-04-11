News

5 players whose NFL Draft stock is rising

Apr 11, 2017 at 09:43 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

We're only 16 days out from the 2017 NFL Draft, and the draft boards around the league are close to set.

Here are five players who have seen their stock rise to various degrees since the league's Combine in March.

CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State —Once something of an afterthought behind teammates and potential top-10 picks Marshon Lattimore and Malik Hooker, Conley has shown he's no chopped liver. The Massillon native shined at the Combine and Ohio State's Pro Day last month. And because of that, Conley is widely expected to be a first-round pick — some analysts have even pegged him as high as 13th overall.

LB Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt —NFL.com's Lance Zierlein described Cunningham as a "playmaking machine" at Vanderbilt and the linebacker has proven he has the physical toolbox to take that production to the next level. Draft analysts widely view him as a late first-round pick or, at worst, an early Day 2 guy.

LB Jarrad Davis, Florida — Davis turned in a big Pro Day after he was unable to work out at the Combine because of a lingering ankle injury. The Florida linebacker clocked a 4.58 40-yard dash and posted almost a 39-inch vertical. Davis, whom NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah now has going to the Raiders at No. 24, amassed 201 tackles, 20 TFLs and 5.5 sacks with the Gators.

WR Chris Godwin, Penn State —Godwin was Penn State's leading receiver in 2015 and 2016, totaling 128 catches for 2,083 yards and 16 touchdowns. But he [really opened eyes at the Combine​](http://www.nfl.com/combine/profiles/Chris -Godwin?id=2558105) after running a 4.42 40 and posting a four-second time in the 20-yard shuttle.

DB Obi Melifonwu, UConn — Melifonwu shot up mock draft boards last month after a dazzling display at the Combine. The once-unheralded UConn safety again showed off that athleticism at his Pro Day three weeks ago, making him one of the most intriguing Day 2 prospects out there.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising