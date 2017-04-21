5 takeaways from the Cleveland Browns' 2017 schedule

Primetime comes (very) early**

The Browns don't have a scheduled primetime game for the first time since 2010 but they'll have the national -- make that international -- spotlight shining on them Week 8. The Browns take on the Vikings at London's Twickenham Stadium on Oct. 29, and they'll be kicking things off at 9:30 a.m. EST. Though some of this year's International Series games will be played during the traditional Sunday time slots, the Browns and Vikings will be the only game playing. All of Cleveland's games will be played on a Sunday for the first time in seven years.

Plenty of time to recover

The Browns opted to go the traditional route with their bye week (Week 9), and it comes at a much more reasonable time in the schedule compared to last year (Week 13). Last year, the Colts bypassed their bye week following a trip to London because it fell so early in the schedule. Cleveland, though, gets its week away from the field at its exact midpoint of the season. Fortunately for the Browns, they won't be facing a long plane ride when they get back to work Week 10. Instead, they get one of their shortest possible trips when they head West on I-90 to take on the Lions.

Bring your coat

After some time under the sun in Los Angeles to kick off the month of December, the Browns face the prospect of four consecutive cold-weather games to conclude the 2017 season. Cleveland closes out its home slate with Week 14 and 15 games against the Packers and Ravens, respectively, before traveling to Chicago and Pittsburgh to finish up the slate. Last year, Chicago hosted Green Bay on Dec. 18 for one of the coldest games in NFL history with a kickoff temperature of 2 degrees. Last year's coldest game at FirstEnergy Stadium came Week 14, when the Browns and Bengals kicked off with a temperature of 28 degrees and a wind chill of 17.​

