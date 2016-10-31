5 things: Cody Kessler, Corey Coleman cleared to play

](http://bit.ly/TUFbrowns2016)​"He is kind of a quiet young man who I think the most important thing to him is playing. I think that is what is important to him. So I am looking forward to meeting him and spending time with him and getting him acclimated as soon as we can by getting to know his teammates and learning our system and what we do.

Collins, who led New England in tackles in 2014 and 2015, has totaled 285 career tackles, 10.5 sacks, five interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, one defensive touchdown and one blocked extra point through four seasons.

Jackson said the coaching staff will work "day and night" if they have to in order to make sure Collins can play Sunday against the Cowboys.

"I think he is a tremendous pass rusher. He can play linebacker, I think there are several things he can do," Jackson said.

"He has a real versatile skill set you know because he has done both there in New England so we will definitely fine ways to plug him in and you know, have him be a contributing member to our defense."

2. Coleman set to return

Rookie wide receiver Corey Coleman will make a much anticipated return to the field, as Jackson said the first-round draft pick has been cleared to play.

Coleman, who returned to practice in limited fashion after missing the past five weeks with a broken hand, is poised to play for the first time since Week 2 against Baltimore, when he caught five balls for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

"I had a final X-ray this morning and everything is perfect, healed up just the way we wanted it to," Coleman said Monday. "I'm excited to get back out there with the guys. I know they have been working extremely hard trying to get a win, so I am happy to be back out there and I am going to help them out."

3. Kessler, too, but too early to name QB

Like Coleman, rookie quarterback Cody Kessler has also been cleared to play Sunday after spending last week in the league's concussion protocol.

Kessler has started five of the past six games for the Browns, but Jackson said it's "too early" to name a starter for this weekend.

"I think obviously Josh (McCown) was the starter last week and we have to make sure Cody is ready to go," he said. "He is out of the concussion protocol but he has to practice football. So I will worry about that as we kind of move through the week."

Jackson added: "We are going to go practice and I am going to let Cody practice and Josh is going to practice and then we will figure it out from there."

4. The Achilles heel

After the team gave up 24 unanswered points to the Jets, Jackson said the Browns have to figure out a way to close out games.

"I just think for whatever reason in the second half when it is time, when it's 'go time,' as people say – it's 'money time' – whatever you want to call it, we are not doing it as well as I think we can," Jackson said.

"That has been kind of our Achilles' heel this year, so I have to get it solved. That is my job, along with our staff, is to put our players in better positions. I am not going to run on the field and put a stake in the middle of the field or do something crazy. Like I told our players, we have to figure this out together and just go finish the game. When you get good – when we get good here — we won't be having this discussion. I promise you that."

Cleveland has lost four games decided by six points or less and five games by 11 points or less.

5. From the top down

In McCown's postgame press conference, the veteran quarterback took ownership of an uneven performance that was part of Cleveland's undoing against New York.

Jackson, though, reiterated that the loss hardly falls just on McCown, who passed for 339 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

"I don't like Josh to shoulder the blame," Jackson said. "To me, everything with this football team offensively, defensively, and special teams starts with me, so this is a top down thing. I am not trying to micromanage, but I don't want our players to take that all on because everybody plays a role in everything.