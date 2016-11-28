5 things: Hue Jackson's bye week message? 'Let's be a pro'

Jackson said Greco suffered a mid-foot sprain and it's unclear whether he'll need surgery. He also added that former first-round draft pick Jonathan Cooper, who was acquired midseason off waivers, could be in line to help fill the void. The Browns also signed fourth-year offensive lineman Matt McCants, who was most recently with the Oakland Raiders.

"I think I owe our fan base and this organization and these players an opportunity to win a game, to win. The next one up is Cincinnati. So we are going to do whatever it takes to get ourselves in that W column."

"Let's be a pro. We need every guy that leaves here, to show back up here. Now is a time for things to pop up across the league," he said. "I want our players to be mindful of that and make sure where they are and how they conduct themselves and handle their business the right way when they are away from here because that is very important as well because we need everyone to make it back here, be back the following Monday ready to practice and get ready for the Cincinnati Bengals. "​