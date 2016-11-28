5 things: Hue Jackson's bye week message? 'Let's be a pro'

- The Browns will reshuffle their offensive line once again after placing veteran guard John Greco on injured reserve Monday. "I think John has been one of the most valuable members of our line," head coach Hue Jackson said, referencing Greco's ability to play multiple positions. "We didn't miss a beat, that's a huge loss for us. I think he's had a really good season." [
Jackson said Greco suffered a mid-foot sprain and it's unclear whether he'll need surgery. He also added that former first-round draft pick Jonathan Cooper, who was acquired midseason off waivers, could be in line to help fill the void. The Browns also signed fourth-year offensive lineman Matt McCants, who was most recently with the Oakland Raiders.
- Rookie quarterback Cody Kessler returned to practice Monday after spending last week in the league's concussion protocol. Jackson reiterated it's a possibility the Browns could rest Kessler, who has suffered two concussions in the past two months, for the final four weeks of the season. "I think it's important we do the right thing," he said, "we'll work through that."
Kessler has completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,369 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions through eight starts with the Browns.
- Speaking of quarterbacks, it's still unclear whether Robert Griffin III will return to action for the Browns this season. Jackson said the team is in in the process of being evaluated to see if he can be cleared for contact, adding that it's "too early" to name a starter for the Bengals game on Dec. 11. "I think it is still early to make a decision about if Robert can do that. He has not played football now in a while. Let's be honest," he said. "I am sure he has to get the rust off a little bit, but hopefully we will see where he is and if they clear him for contact then we will know more as we move forward."
- With the bye week finally here, Jackson said Sunday he'll have a hard time taking time off as he searches for ways to lift the Browns to their first win of the year. "As I said yesterday, I honestly do not know how to do it," he said. "I need to teach myself how to do it. I know my kids would like for me to do it. But I just think what is important is to just keep searching."
"I think I owe our fan base and this organization and these players an opportunity to win a game, to win. The next one up is Cincinnati. So we are going to do whatever it takes to get ourselves in that W column."
- The Browns practiced today and will hit the field again Tuesday before being discharged for the week. Jackson's bye-week message to the team?
"Let's be a pro. We need every guy that leaves here, to show back up here. Now is a time for things to pop up across the league," he said. "I want our players to be mindful of that and make sure where they are and how they conduct themselves and handle their business the right way when they are away from here because that is very important as well because we need everyone to make it back here, be back the following Monday ready to practice and get ready for the Cincinnati Bengals. "