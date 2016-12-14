5 things: 'Let's rise to another level,' Browns coach Hue Jackson says

](http://bit.ly/TUFbrowns2016)

Head coach Hue Jackson's message to the team as it prepares for a road trip to Buffalo?

"We want to finish strong … my challenge for the organization is let's rise to another level, whatever it takes over these next three weeks to get better. I think this is a time in this season where I've been around some teams and heard of teams that they don't finish as well and that's not what we want to be," Jackson said.

"Hopefully in the future we'll be talking about opportunities to play longer … we don't want to talk about the end of it but at the same time we need to do the things it takes to put ourselves in that position."

Jackson has expressed patience with Robert Griffin III, who returned to the field for the first time in three months against the Bengals this past weekend. But now, he's hoping the Browns quarterback makes a "jump in performance" after shaking off a "rusty" and inconsistent debut.

"I can understand last week, I tried to temper this whole room that it might not go well because I knew that could happen," Jackson said. "This week, I can't say that. You've got a game under your belt, practices under your belt, and now you need to go play well."

Griffin completed 12-of-28 passes for 104 yards and ran the ball for another 31 and a touchdown in a 23-10 loss to Cincinnati.

Jackson confirmed veteran guard John Greco underwent foot surgery this week. "Everything was perfect, it went great," he said. "I was able to text with him before he had it and I think he's excited about getting back and getting ready to play."

Greco, who had also played center on an injury-ridden offensive line, was placed on injured reserve weeks ago, joining left guard Joel Bitonio and center Austin Reiter.

If the Browns want to leave Buffalo with their first win, they'll have to slow down Bills running back LeSean McCoy, who's considered one of the league's best runners.

"He's special. He's hard to put a hand on. The guy is like lightning in a bottle. He can do things with his legs and his body that other people can't do," Jackson said. "He has that ability and it's special. He's a really good player."

McCoy has 186 carries for 976 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Browns receiver Corey Coleman outlined Monday the highs and lows of his rookie year, saying he felt like he had let people down. Jackson said that kind of sentiment gives him some additional insight on the first-round draft pick and former Baylor star.

"It makes me know that it's important to him, that he wants to perform better that he wants to wear the crown of being the go-to guy and I respect that," he said.

"He's young player with a lot of football ahead of him and he has to continue grow and get better but he's very talented. I think Corey Coleman is going to have a great career, just has to keep working at it.

"All these young guys, they have to grow and keep getting better. Pro football's not easy, sometimes it's not what you think it is when you walk out there. It's rough, it's a hard, grinding business."