5 things: 'No one can change our situation but us'

The setback dropped Cleveland to 0-13 this season and marked another inconsistent effort as it tries to put together a complete performance.

"No one can change our situation but us," Jackson said on Monday. "Nobody should feel good about being the situation we're in,we've made it this, nobody else has made it this way. This is our doing and we've got to do everything we can to get ourselves out of it."

The Browns have three more chances to win their first game of the season. They travel to Buffalo this weekend, host San Diego on Christmas Eve and close out the year at Pittsburgh of New Year's Day.

In his first start since the season opener, Robert Griffin III spoke of rust following a 12-of-28, 104-yard, one-interception passing performance.

Jackson, both before and after Sunday's loss, said he expected such a display from the quarterback considering he'd missed the past 12 weeks because of a broken bone in his left shoulder.

"That was like another first game for Robert. I'm sure it kind of felt like Philadelphia all over again a little bit, that's what I said to him today," he said, referencing a Week 1 loss to the Eagles.

"Now he's got his feet wet … hopefully normally there's an improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 and I'm looking forward to that, seeing if we can make that jump. He can player better and we can play better as an offensive unit.

Jamar Taylor's strong play this season was rewarded with a three-year contract extension, the Browns announced Saturday.

"He's come in and he's made some plays for us," Jackson said. "He's a young player, he knows how to play. "We're excited about his future here and he's one of the pieces we know is going to be here and be kind of the core of our future. So I think it says a lot and hopefully there's more of that to come."

Taylor, whom the Browns acquired via trade from the Miami Dolphins this past spring, has 45 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions in 11 starts this season.

Isaiah Crowell and the Browns' run game finished with 169 yards in what was the unit's best outing since Week 7 against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Crowell had 10 carries for 113 yards to eclipse the 100-yard mark for the fourth time this season.

Jackson, who has been adamant about re-establishing Cleveland's ground attack, also played down the idea he should've run the ball more Sunday.

"I know the numbers say run it more but we caught them in the right situations," he said. "The timing of some of the things we did was right … we kind of tried to use their weaknesses against them and that's why we were able to do a better job in the running game."

In his first start for the Browns, former first-round draft pick Jonathan Cooper had what Jackson described as a day of highs and lows.

"I think there were some good things," he said. "Some things to improve on just like any player who walks out there for the first time … I thought he went out there and battled and did some good things.