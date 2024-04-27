5 things to know about G Zak Zinter

The Browns drafted G Zak Zinter with the 85th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Here are five things to know about the newest addition to the offensive line.
Suffered season-ending injury in 2023
Zinter returned for his senior season at Michigan with the hopes of pursuing a national championship with his teammates. However, he missed the final three games of the 2023 season after he endured a broken tibia and fibula in Michigan's win over Ohio State in November 2023. However, Zinter said on Friday night that he has been cleared from his injury and is continuing to build strength.
Part of two Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines
During his time at Michigan, both for the 2021 and the 2022 season, Michigan's offensive line won the Joe Moore Award as the nation's top unit. He played in 13 games with 12 starts (11 at right guard and one as a sixth offensive lineman) during the 2021 season and started all 14 games at right guard during the 2022 season.
National champ at Michigan
Even with the injury, Zinter still stayed a part of Michigan's national championship run as a team captain. He started 12 games at right guard during the 2023 season before the injury. RB Blake Corum scored a touchdown the play after the injury and held up a "6-5" in Zinter's honor.
Zinter finished his collegiate career playing 45 games with 42 starts. He played 2,514 offensive snaps and allowed three sacks in 1,141 pass-blocking snaps. He was also named a first-team Associated Press All-American in 2023.
Author of a children's book
Zinter wrote an illustrated hardcover book called The Men Up Front, which explores offensive line play and Michigan traditions. The book was published on in April 22, and launched at Michigan's Spring Game.
Solid fit in blue-collar offensive line
Zinter likes to hunt and fish, and believes he is a blue-collar person at heart. He experienced that blue-collar nature at Michigan over his four years, especially in the O-line room. He was surrounded by teammates who wanted to work hard and loved the game of football.
He sees those same elements in the city of Cleveland, the Browns' offensive line and the team as a whole. He's joining an offensive line that features players like G Joel Bitonio and G Wyatt Teller and believes he can learn from them and follow in their footsteps.
Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said that they will continue to invest in their offensive line and believe that Zinter's solid collegiate career and blue-collar mentality – as well as being the "heartbeat of their culture" – fit the Browns' offensive line room well.