5 things to know about G Zak Zinter

The Browns drafted G Zak Zinter with the 85th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here are five things to know about the newest addition to the offensive line.

Suffered season-ending injury in 2023

Zinter returned for his senior season at Michigan with the hopes of pursuing a national championship with his teammates. However, he missed the final three games of the 2023 season after he endured a broken tibia and fibula in Michigan's win over Ohio State in November 2023. However, Zinter said on Friday night that he has been cleared from his injury and is continuing to build strength.

Part of two Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines

During his time at Michigan, both for the 2021 and the 2022 season, Michigan's offensive line won the Joe Moore Award as the nation's top unit. He played in 13 games with 12 starts (11 at right guard and one as a sixth offensive lineman) during the 2021 season and started all 14 games at right guard during the 2022 season.

National champ at Michigan

Even with the injury, Zinter still stayed a part of Michigan's national championship run as a team captain. He started 12 games at right guard during the 2023 season before the injury. RB Blake Corum scored a touchdown the play after the injury and held up a "6-5" in Zinter's honor.