 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Coverage

Presented by

5 things to know about G Zak Zinter

Zinter is returning from a season-ending injury suffered in 2023

Apr 27, 2024 at 01:39 AM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

5 things to know Zak Zinter

The Browns drafted G Zak Zinter with the 85th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here are five things to know about the newest addition to the offensive line.

Suffered season-ending injury in 2023

Zinter returned for his senior season at Michigan with the hopes of pursuing a national championship with his teammates. However, he missed the final three games of the 2023 season after he endured a broken tibia and fibula in Michigan's win over Ohio State in November 2023. However, Zinter said on Friday night that he has been cleared from his injury and is continuing to build strength.

Part of two Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines

During his time at Michigan, both for the 2021 and the 2022 season, Michigan's offensive line won the Joe Moore Award as the nation's top unit. He played in 13 games with 12 starts (11 at right guard and one as a sixth offensive lineman) during the 2021 season and started all 14 games at right guard during the 2022 season.

National champ at Michigan

Even with the injury, Zinter still stayed a part of Michigan's national championship run as a team captain. He started 12 games at right guard during the 2023 season before the injury. RB Blake Corum scored a touchdown the play after the injury and held up a "6-5" in Zinter's honor.

Zinter finished his collegiate career playing 45 games with 42 starts. He played 2,514 offensive snaps and allowed three sacks in 1,141 pass-blocking snaps. He was also named a first-team Associated Press All-American in 2023.

Photos: 3rd-Round Pick Zak Zinter Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2023 third round pick Zak Zinter

Photo-Sponsor-2023 9.15.42 PM copy
1 / 21
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates his 69-yard touchdown pass with offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Michigan won 47-14. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
2 / 21

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates his 69-yard touchdown pass with offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Michigan won 47-14. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive linemen Zak Zinter (65), Drake Nugent (60) and Trevor Keegan (77) line up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
3 / 21

Michigan offensive linemen Zak Zinter (65), Drake Nugent (60) and Trevor Keegan (77) line up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) holds the trophy after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 26-0. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
5 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) holds the trophy after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 26-0. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
6 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
7 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) blocks for quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
8 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) blocks for quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
9 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
10 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
11 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) looks to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
12 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) looks to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) and quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
13 / 21

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) and quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
14 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) blocks against Maryland in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Zak Zinter was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
15 / 21

FILE - Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) blocks against Maryland in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Zak Zinter was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter watches before an NCAA college football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
16 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter watches before an NCAA college football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
17 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) looks to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
18 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) looks to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against Maryland in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
19 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against Maryland in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) looks to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
20 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) looks to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) protects quarterback J.J. McCarthy as he prepares to snap the ball against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
21 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) protects quarterback J.J. McCarthy as he prepares to snap the ball against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Author of a children's book

Zinter wrote an illustrated hardcover book called The Men Up Front, which explores offensive line play and Michigan traditions. The book was published on in April 22, and launched at Michigan's Spring Game.

Solid fit in blue-collar offensive line

Zinter likes to hunt and fish, and believes he is a blue-collar person at heart. He experienced that blue-collar nature at Michigan over his four years, especially in the O-line room. He was surrounded by teammates who wanted to work hard and loved the game of football.

He sees those same elements in the city of Cleveland, the Browns' offensive line and the team as a whole. He's joining an offensive line that features players like G Joel Bitonio and G Wyatt Teller and believes he can learn from them and follow in their footsteps.

Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said that they will continue to invest in their offensive line and believe that Zinter's solid collegiate career and blue-collar mentality – as well as being the "heartbeat of their culture" – fit the Browns' offensive line room well.

Related Content

news

10 players to know for Day 3 of the NFL Draft

The Browns hold four picks ranging from the fifth round to the seventh round
news

5 things to know about DT Michael Hall Jr. 

Hall fits the Browns' attack-style defense
news

Cleveland Browns 2024 Draft Class

A breakdown of each of the Browns' picks in the 2024 NFL Draft
news

10 players to know for Day 2 of the NFL Draft

The Browns will make their first pick of the NFL Draft on Day 2
news

Browns 2024 NFL Draft Primer: Here's what you need to know for the draft

The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off on April 25 with Round 1
Advertising