5 things to know about new Browns WR Sammie Coates

The Browns traded for former Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates in an effort to improve a young, inexperienced position group. Cleveland also claimed Pittsburgh's 2019 seventh-round NFL Draft pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick next spring.

Here are five things to know about Coates and trade for the third-year player:

— Coates, who caught 22 catches for 446 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons with the Steelers, gives rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer and the Browns a vertical threat who can stretch the field. He clocked a 4.4 second 40-yard dash at the combine and has a big enough frame (6-foot-1, 212 pounds) to be physical with smaller defensive backs.

— After playing sparingly as a rookie, Coates was poised for a breakout season in 2016 before finger injuries slowed that momentum. In the first five games of the season, he caught 19 passes for 421 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 31 targets.

— Coates had his best statistical game last year against the Jets, catching six passes for 116 yards and a 72-yard touchdown from Ben Roethlisberger.

— Coates was the 87th overall pick (Round 3, Pick 23) in 2015 and earned high marks for his ability to take the top off a defense. In his NFL.com draft profile​, network analyst Mike Mayock said: "This guy is pure speed. He's big bodied and takes the top off of zones. He is a height-weight-speed specimen. The only question is how natural are his hands."