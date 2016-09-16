5 things to know: Browns D will grow at pace rookies do

Crow on special teams?

Isaiah Crowell isn't used much on special teams but he certainly made his one snap last week count.

The third-year running back charged from the other side of the field on a fourth-quarter punt return and brought Sproles down, limiting the speedy returner to an 8-yard return.

Tabor's explanation for Crowell's presence on the field was simple: "It is going to be about winning," and Crowell made a winning play.

"That is why we are going to put our best players out there and let them make plays," Tabor said. "I was really proud of his effort, his willingness and his toughness to get it done."

Feed the Crow

On Thursday, Browns coach Hue Jackson said the team had yet to turn Crowell "loose" in the running game. Crowell's stat line was deceiving, and Jackson acknowledged as such, as 40 of Crowell's 62 yards came on the final three plays of the game with the Eagles leading by 19.

How will that be remedied in the future? The answer isn't a complex one.

"We just have to hand it to him enough times," Jackson said. "If you have a runner you believe in, you have to give him the ball. He has to get a feel for the game and be able to play within the structure of what you are trying to accomplish with the offensive line. That's why I said I take responsibility for that. I think he is off to a good start. We just have to give him opportunities to go show his ability."

Crowell appreciates the confidence from his coach, saying it's what he's always wanted as a member of the Browns.

"It is important to me to know that he understands that the running game is important, also," Crowell said. "I appreciate that also, and we just have to get it done. Go out there and get it done for him because he believes in us."

History lesson

With Alumni Weekend underway and Sunday's home opener pitting the Browns against their former franchise, veteran offensive lineman Joe Thomas talked Friday with the offense about the history of the rivalry.

Jackson has embraced the team's alumni with open arms since he was hired and continues to stress the importance of the Browns' past with the Browns of the present.