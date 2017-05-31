5 Things to Know: Corey Coleman could miss OTAs as Browns stress health

- Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman could be out for the remainder of OTAs and the foreseeable future after landing awkwardly in practice last week.
"That was a tough spill for him, a little tougher than I thought," said head coach Hue Jackson, referencing an acrobatic catch that ended with Coleman tangling up with a teammate and falling hard to the ground.
"You know Corey, he wants to be back out there right now," Jackson continued, "but I just think now is the time if a guy is kind of banged up a little bit to make sure they take care of him so that we get him back for training camp. But we'll see how it all unfolds here at the end.''
Coleman, the Browns' first-round draft pick in 2016, missed six games last season because of a broken hand. Jackson, who challenged the former Baylor star earlier this year to step up in 2017, said he remains confident Coleman will emerge as one of Cleveland's top playmakers.
"He's done a good job, he's improved," Jackson said. "I stand by statement earlier that he's gotta be the guy to do it for us. That's why we drafted him."
- Jackson joked the Browns picked the wrong time for Garrett — who missed Week 1 of OTAs with what the coach described as routine bumps and bruises — to have an off day as news reporters observed practice.
"I know you guys want to see him in the worst way!" Jackson said, laughing.
While Garrett didn't practice Wednesday, he hit the field Tuesday and will do so again Thursday. "He looked like Myles Garrett — big, fast, tough," Jackson said of Tuesday's session. "He's everything we think he is." Garrett amassed 31 sacks in three seasons at Texas A&M.
- For the first time in almost a year, veteran defensive lineman Desmond Bryant is back out on the practice field with his teammates. Bryant, who missed last season with a torn pectoral muscle, could be poised for a big role this fall on a defensive line that includes Danny Shelton, Emmanuel Ogbah and Garrett. That dynamic brought a smile to Jackson's face.
"When I think of him and the rest of our front seven and what that potentially could be, that's exciting," he said.
To be sure, Jackson said the Browns will ease Bryant back into work. "He's one of my favorites," he added. "I thought he was one of the missing links on our football team (last year)."
The Browns take to the practice field in Berea for OTAs.
- The Browns also welcomed back Isaiah Crowell last week after the fourth-year running back signed his restricted free agent tender. Jackson said he and Crowell — who ran for 952 yards and seven touchdowns last year — had a "very candid conversation" after missing a portion of offseason workouts and the goal is to now elevate that production to "another level."
"The guy had almost 1,000 (rushing) yards a year ago when I didn't hand him the ball," Jackson said, "I feel like we have some pretty good backs on our team. I just have to turn around and give it to them, let them make it happen."
That dynamic was on Jackson's mind Wednesday when asked to reflect on a 1-15 season in 2016. After the first month of the season, the Browns led the league with 149.3 rushing yards per game. The next eight weeks? 60.5 yards a game. The final four weeks? 158 yards a game.
"(We've) got to run the ball more. I will be the first to tell you that. I beat myself up about that," Jackson said. "I'm a coach that likes to run the ball. I think we all recognize where we were in games last year, and trying to play from behind is hard. Understanding what our team was last year, feeling that you had to get off to a fast start to get ahead of a team, because you knew how some things would unfold."
- Jackson had good things to say about quarterback Brock Osweiler, the former Texans starter who has been steady in OTAs thus far. Last week, Osweiler -- who was traded to the Browns this past spring -- met with local news reporters for the first time since that transaction, making clear he's out to compete for the starting job.
Jackson described Osweiler, who struggled in his first and only year as a full-time starter, as a "pleasant surprise."
"He's done a good job. He works hard at it every day. He's into it," Jackson said. "I think he really enjoys being here. I think (quarterbacks) coach (David) Lee has done a great job with him. I think he has really meshed with the other quarterbacks. He has a good feel to him, so who knows, maybe he can do some of that stuff."