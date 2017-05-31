5 Things to Know: Corey Coleman could miss OTAs as Browns stress health

Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman could be out for the remainder of OTAs and the foreseeable future after landing awkwardly in practice last week.

"That was a tough spill for him, a little tougher than I thought," said head coach Hue Jackson, referencing an acrobatic catch that ended with Coleman tangling up with a teammate and falling hard to the ground.

"You know Corey, he wants to be back out there right now," Jackson continued, "but I just think now is the time if a guy is kind of banged up a little bit to make sure they take care of him so that we get him back for training camp. But we'll see how it all unfolds here at the end.''

Coleman, the Browns' first-round draft pick in 2016, missed six games last season because of a broken hand. Jackson, who challenged the former Baylor star earlier this year to step up in 2017, said he remains confident Coleman will emerge as one of Cleveland's top playmakers.

"He's done a good job, he's improved," Jackson said. "I stand by statement earlier that he's gotta be the guy to do it for us. That's why we drafted him."

Jackson joked the Browns picked the wrong time for Garrett — who missed Week 1 of OTAs with what the coach described as routine bumps and bruises — to have an off day as news reporters observed practice.

"I know you guys want to see him in the worst way!" Jackson said, laughing.

While Garrett didn't practice Wednesday, he hit the field Tuesday and will do so again Thursday. "He looked like Myles Garrett — big, fast, tough," Jackson said of Tuesday's session. "He's everything we think he is." Garrett amassed 31 sacks in three seasons at Texas A&M.

For the first time in almost a year, veteran defensive lineman Desmond Bryant is back out on the practice field with his teammates. Bryant, who missed last season with a torn pectoral muscle, could be poised for a big role this fall on a defensive line that includes Danny Shelton, Emmanuel Ogbah and Garrett. That dynamic brought a smile to Jackson's face.

"When I think of him and the rest of our front seven and what that potentially could be, that's exciting," he said.