5 things to know from Day 2 of Browns minicamp: 'I think we're heading in the right direction​'

Browns rookie defensive end and No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Myles Garrett suffered a foot injury late in Wednesday's practice while rushing the quarterback. Head coach Hue Jackson said he's unsure of the nature of the injury or what specifically happened on the play.

"That's part of the game. Obviously, I don't want to see any of our players kicked, hurt, any of that. Hopefully things will be fine," he said. "We don't want to lose any player, especially not one of our really good players. Hopefully things will be OK. I think they will be."

Garrett, who was able to walk off the field, is expected to play a significant role next season after totaling 31 sacks in three years at Texas A&M.

With their final practice of offseason workouts set for Thursday, Jackson offered something of a state-of-the-team as the Browns prepare for summer break.

"I think we're heading in the right direction. I'm really excited about what we're creating on defense," he said, "but as the years go by here, we want to have an established quarterback … that's the problem we've got to solve."

Indeed, Jackson's mind was on his signal-callers as the Browns try and establish a long-term answer at the position after Cody Kessler, Brock Osweiler and DeShone Kizer split reps with the first-team offense.

"We don't want to have this question where you guys are saying, 'who's the quarterback' every year, so that is a problem we have to solve," he said.

"I feel good about our offensive line. I think we have some young emerging players at receiver. I think we have some young dynamic tight ends that we have to continue to grow. The pass catcher, we have to get (WR) Corey (Coleman) out there and keep him healthy so that we can be what we can be on offense. We have two dynamic runners (RBs), so I like our runners. Special teams wise, I think we have a real good punter, long snapper and kicker and I think there are some core guys that are returning to our football team.