5-year Browns center JC Tretter announces retirement

Tretter played every snap for the Browns from his first season with the team in 2017 through Week 15 of last year

Aug 25, 2022 at 10:42 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

082522_Tretter

JC Tretter, the longtime Browns center who spent five seasons in Cleveland from 2017-2021, announced on Thursday his retirement from the NFL.

Tretter was a fourth-round pick by the Packers in 2013 and signed with the Browns as a free agent in 2017. He played every snap for them from his first season with the team through Week 15 of last year, and he was an integral part of the Browns' offensive line in 2020 that contributed to one of the most memorable seasons in franchise history. He helped the Browns achieve a top 5 run-game in the NFL that year, snap their 18-year playoff drought and win their first playoff game since 1994. Tretter played his final season with the team in 2021 and was released in March.

A respected veteran in the locker room, Tretter was elected as the president of the NFLPA in 2020. He said in his statement he plans to continue serving in that role during his retirement.

Related Content

news

Browns to play QB Jacoby Brissett, other starters in final preseason game vs. Bears

Brissett will take his first snaps of the preseason as the offense prepares for him to be under center in Week 1

news

Injury Report: CB Greg Newsome II returns to practice

7 players were held out of final practice before preseason game vs. Bears

news

Joe Thomas, Darrel 'Pete' Brewster named to Class of 2022 Browns Legends

Thomas and Brewster will be honored at halftime of the Browns' home opener in Week 2 against the Jets

news

Jacoby Brissett, Amari Cooper forging 'good relationship' through on-field chemistry

Brissett and Cooper have displayed a strong on-field connection in the practices since Brissett has worked with the starters

Advertising