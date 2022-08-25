5-year Browns center JC Tretter announces retirement

JC Tretter, the longtime Browns center who spent five seasons in Cleveland from 2017-2021, announced on Thursday his retirement from the NFL.
Tretter was a fourth-round pick by the Packers in 2013 and signed with the Browns as a free agent in 2017. He played every snap for them from his first season with the team through Week 15 of last year, and he was an integral part of the Browns' offensive line in 2020 that contributed to one of the most memorable seasons in franchise history. He helped the Browns achieve a top 5 run-game in the NFL that year, snap their 18-year playoff drought and win their first playoff game since 1994. Tretter played his final season with the team in 2021 and was released in March.
A respected veteran in the locker room, Tretter was elected as the president of the NFLPA in 2020. He said in his statement he plans to continue serving in that role during his retirement.