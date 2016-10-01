6 burning questions for Browns WR Terrelle Pryor

Terrelle Pryor's been the center of attention for good reason throughout the week as the Browns prepare for a Week 4 matchup with the Washington Redskins.

After a flurry of interviews following his historic performance against the Dolphins, ClevelandBrowns.com got the final word with Pryor heading into Sunday's game.

CB.com: After an effort like last week's in Miami, how have you shifted your focus?

Pryor: Really just victory-minded for me. A lot of people get caught up in the past. All's I know is they always say you're not remembered for today, you're remembered for tomorrow. In those terms, it's what you do next. For this team, we had some success last week but we lost. We've got to erase the tape like coach Hue (Jackson) says and record a new message. That's what I'm looking to do. I'm looking to be very combative, very aggressive and competing my butt off and show the fire and get the fans and teammates going on my side. That's all I can in my mind.

CB.com: What you did at quarterback and as a runner garnered a lot of headlines, but your receiving performance (eight receptions, 144 yards) was one of the best for the Browns in recent yards. Considering what you've done to switch positions, what did that mean for you?

Pryor: Whatever coach Hue asks me to do, I'm going to do. I firmly believe he's the right guy 100 percent. I know he's going to turn this thing around. This year, we're going to have success. I'm so happy to be here and to get that mission done. People in this organization work so hard. We have smart guys in the top in terms of (EVP of football operations) Sashi (Brown) and the other guys that work with Sash. Everybody deserves it and that's what we're looking for. We're looking for that winning outcome and we're ready. I'll do anything for Coach Jackson. I'll play tackle, play QB, play receiver, play running back, whatever. I'm willing to do it because my mindset is winning.

CB.com: How's your chemistry with Cody Kessler come together in such a short time and how has it improved over the past week?

Pryor: I think it's awesome, especially for a young guy for the way he played. He was very confident. You need guys that are going to be there for him that he trusts, guys that are going to make plays for him. I'm just trying to do that like I do every day for whatever quarterback is in there. I just try to make plays to help this team win. That's all I try to do. I try to be there for him just like the other guys are. Nobody wants to do bad, nobody wants to show an effort of losing. We all want to play fast and physical and finish. To the best of my ability I try to be there for him.

CB.com: Throughout this entire process of switching positions, who's given you the best advice and what is it?

Pryor: Randy Moss, I talk to him every week. He just says dominate. He says another word after that but I won't get into that (laughter). He just says dominate, be dominant. Every single play you've got to be relentless and attack whoever is on top of me, whoever is head to head with me or playing me man, whatever it is. Just attack and beat that guy, take the football out of him. That's something I pride myself on. Obviously it's the NFL, guys are going to battle back, compete back but that's why we play this game, to try to get the best of somebody else. I think that's some of the best advice I got. Obviously our coaching staff gives me great advice all throughout the week. That's mandatory. I think that's the best advice because in my mind he's one of the best to ever play the game. It really motivates me every time we talk.

CB.com: After a game like last week's, do you think you're done catching DBs surprise and have their respect?

Pryor: I don't look for that. In this world, all you can want and look for is respect as a man, respect as a player. You would hope that but you never know. Some guys are so competitive and so combative and so eager to get out there and play hard that sometimes it doesn't matter who they're facing. That's how it should be. It shouldn't be, 'I'm going against this guy, he has this much and he did this and this in his career. I should play the game different.' No, you've got to play your game and you've got to compete to the best of your ability. I don't really look for guys that give me respect. I don't need anybody's respect as long as I know I'm doing everything I possibly can for my teammates. If my teammates respect me, that's something that's important to me.

CB.com: You're relatively new to the position but have you emerged as a leader in the Browns' young wide receivers room.