69 Puppies adopted from Puppy Pound at 2022 Browns Training Camp

Since the program’s launch in 2015, 694 puppies from the Northeast SPCA have been adopted by fans at training camp practices

Aug 24, 2022 at 11:15 AM
A total of 69 puppies were adopted this year during training camp at the Browns Puppy Pound, presented by Sugardale.

Since the program's launch in 2015, 694 puppies from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) have been adopted by Browns fans at training camp practices. The Northeast Ohio SPCA is a non-profit no-kill pet shelter located in Parma.

For more information on the Northeast Ohio SPCA (9555 Brookpark Road, Parma, OH 44129), visit the organization's website.

