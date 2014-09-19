A Crucial Catch, High School Football Edition

The National Football League and the Cleveland Browns are proud to support National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October with A Crucial Catch, a nationwide breast cancer campaign to educate and screen women across the country. A Crucial Catch is a collaboration with the American Cancer Society (ACS) promoting breast cancer awareness and encouraging women 40 and older to get annual mammograms, to find breast cancer in the early stages when treatment is most successful. Since 2009, the partnership has raised more than $6 million in support of the American Cancer Society's mission to finish the fight against breast cancer.

The Browns are excited to share an exciting opportunity with local high school football teams to partner with the National Football League, the Cleveland Browns, and the American Cancer Society in the fight against breast cancer.

As millions of fans witness, NFL coaches and players will proudly wear pink hats, gloves, pins, and cleats as part of A Crucial Catch, a nationwide breast cancer campaign to educate and screen women across the country. Again this October, the National Football League and the American Cancer Society® are uniting in A Crucial Catch, which has raised more than $6 million since 2009 in support of the Society's mission to finish the fight against breast cancer.

During the season, schools can choose one home football game and designate it as A Crucial Catch Game.

To get started:

-Sign up at www.cancer.org/acrucialcatch

-Download the 2014 A Crucial Catch Youth and High School Toolkit for specific information on how you, your team, and your fans can participate.

Schools that participate by raising funds and awareness will be recognized by the NFL and American Cancer Society for their inspiration and can win the chance for school representatives to join the Browns on October 26th when we take on the Oakland Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Additionally, your October game could be nominated for the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week, presented by PNC Bank. The game with the most votes will receive extended coverage on ClevelandBrowns.com and an opportunity to win $2,000 for your football program. To be nominated, your school must be registered at www.cancer.org/acrucialcatch

As we have done in years past, the Browns and American Cancer Society will also celebrate survivors at FirstEnergy Stadium during the Pittsburgh Steelers home game on October 12. Do you know someone who has been impacted by breast cancer, if so, share their story and nominate them to be recognized; nominations can be made here, now through September 30, 2014. Individuals chosen for the pregame experience will receive two game tickets.

The American Cancer Society is dedicated to eliminating cancer. For more than 100 years, the American Cancer Society has worked relentlessly to save lives and create a world with less cancer and more birthdays. Together with millions of supporters worldwide, the American Cancer Society helps people stay well, help people get well, find cures, and fight back against cancer.

We know fans are giving back, and making a difference in their communities throughout the year, beyond October, be part of the Cleveland Browns signature First and Ten program, and show your team pride. Together we can inspire local, national and global goodwill. Start by sharing your A Crucial Catch stories by using the hashtag #Give10, and visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/firstandten to learn how you can get involved.