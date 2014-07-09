A snapshot of the entire Cleveland Browns roster

Robert Nelson: DB – There may be 17 defensive backs on the roster, but not many had six interceptions like Nelson did last season for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

James Oboh: TE – The rookie from Towson will push Barnidge, Dray and Gray during training camp.

Chris Ogbannaya: FB – At this moment, the fullback job is Ogbannaya's to lose. It will be interesting to hear from him upon his arrival back in Cleveland in July. Will he put on more weight to his 225-pound frame?

Emmanuel Ogbuehi: TE – The Georgia State alum was added to the Browns roster right after minicamp. We have not met him yet. But at 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, he seems to fit the build of a pass catcher more-so than a blocker.

Alex Parsons: OL – Depending on how many offensive lineman the Browns carry, Parsons has value. Playing center is not a position that comes easy to many.

Jason Pinkston: OL – A must follow on Twitter, Pinkston is finally healthy and will be competing with Bitonio and Greco to start at guard.

Jordan Poyer: DB – Poyer's 6-foot frame is one reason to believe he will strongly compete to make the roster.

Craig Robertson: LB – An animated leader and lively player during practices, Robertson is strong against the run and can fight off bigger blockers. On a personal note he received his master's degree in sports management this spring from North Texas, and may even pursue his doctorate.

Jake Rodgers: K/P – Rodgers is one freak injury away from being the Browns starter at punter or kicker.

Ahtyba Rubin: DL – Rubin registered 80 tackles in 2013, the third time in four seasons he's reached that mark. That's an incredible number for a defensive lineman. Expect Pettine and O'Neil to get creative with their stalwart on the d-line.

Mitchell Schwartz: OL – He hasn't missed a start, or a snap for that matter, since becoming the starting right tackle as a rookie in 2012.

Connor Shaw: QB – His mobility is what wows you at first. But his improvement in the pocket was apparent by the end of June. Our profile of Shaw’s first few days as a Cleveland Brown.

Kenny Shaw: WR – The rookie from Florida State might see some time returning kicks and punts.

Jabaal Sheard: LB – Why we think this very well could be Sheard’s breakout season.

Buster Skrine: CB – Definitely one of the MVP's of OTAs and minicamp. Press-man coverage clearly suits Skrine's style more than zone. Gilbert has his hands full if he wants to earn the starting job over Skrine.

Willie Snead: WR – His college statistics at Ball State were borderline ridiculous, but an injury sidelined him for much of June.

Justin Staples: LB – The outside linebacker position isn't overflowing with depth, which means Staples will likely see the field this season to spell Kruger, Mingo and Sheard.