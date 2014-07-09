A snapshot of the entire Cleveland Browns roster

Royce Adams: DB – The Cleveland native will have a chance to shine on special teams, possibly even returning some punts in the preseason.
Ray Agnew: FB – The rookie from Southern Illinois has been receiving a ton of individual instruction from running backs coach Wilbert Montgomery. The 247-pounder has ideal size.
Anthony Armstrong: WR – By the end of 2014, Armstrong might be hailed as one of the Browns' best additions. His route running is what opened eyes during OTAs and minicamp. Armstrong was always open.
Josh Aubery: DB – He made some plays on special teams in 2013 before landing on the injured reserve list with a nagging ankle.
Miles Austin: WR – When Austin was healthy in 2012, he posted 943 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers are not out of the question. The 30-year-old has gas left in the tank and a change of scenery in Cleveland could be just what he needs.
Johnson Bademosi: DB – The Stanford alum has led the Browns in special teams tackles the last two seasons. He's one of the most underrated pieces on the roster.
Edwin Baker: RB – The running back competition might be crowded, but that's not deterring Baker. He's been in Berea working out nearly every day of his summer vacation.
Calvin Barnett: DL – Read more about the impressive undrafted rookie from Oklahoma State in this profile. If he keeps up his play, Barnett will likely make the squad.
Gary Barnidge: TE – The definition of a grinder. Barnidge routinely works after practice on not just catching drills but also blocking. Kyle Shanahan used three tight ends more often than you would think with the Redskins.
Travis Benjamin: WR – The punt return job should be Benjamin's to lose once he returns in training camp from rehabbing his torn ACL. The University of Miami alum is electric in the open field.
Aaron Berry: DB – The Browns took a flier on the former Jet who played under Mike Pettine in New York. Injuries have limited his pro career so far, but Berry, 26, was an All-American cornerback at Pittsburgh in college.
Joel Bitonio: OL – If there's a Browns rookie who has the best shot of starting Week One against the Steelers, its Bitonio. Coaches rave about his smarts and lower body strength.
Jourdan Brooks: RB – A former member of the Bengals practice squad, the beefy 230-pounder can play both fullback and running back.
Armonty Bryant: DL – There's a strong chance he'll be in the rotation on the defensive line. We noted he had several tipped passes at the line during OTAs and minicamp.
Desmond Bryant: DL – Despite only playing in 12 games because of a heart condition, Bryant still led the Browns with 32 quarterback harassments. He's fully healthy and will be a problem for opposing offensive lineman.
Nate Burleson: WR – The eccentric wide receiver and his personality have been a welcomed addition to the locker room. Burleson has 39 career touchdowns and is confident he will get opportunities to add to that total.
Jordan Cameron: TE – This is a fantastic read on the tight end from Chris Burke of Sports Illustrated. Cameron will be utilized all over the field in 2014.
Tank Carder: LB – The Browns competition for backup inside linebackers is wide open. Carder might have the edge because of his eight special teams tackles in 2013, second on the roster.
Darwin Cook: DB – The Cleveland native has persevered so far. He wasn't invited to the combine, he wasn't drafted, but he looked strong at safety in OTAs.
Isaiah Crowell: RB – He's a wild card. Crowell didn't see much time in OTAs and minicamp because of a small injury. But the rookie from Alabama State is a powerful running back that's hard to bring down on the first try. Crowell's running style shows more in games than practices.
Billy Cundiff: K – His 80.8 percent on field goals in 2013 was his best since 2010. His 42 touchbacks last season were also a team record. Cundiff is busy this summer interning at a local real estate firm.
Karlos Dansby: LB – He may be 32-years-old, but Dansby's meticulous preparation for the NFL season makes him feel like a 25-year-old. Read this profile about a day in the linebacker’s life.
Pierre Desir: DB – When you first meet Desir, you'd think he was a wide receiver. The lengthy 6-foot-2 rookie could see time this season in nickel and dime packages. His story has more ups and downs than a Hollywood script.
Zac Diles: LB – This will be Diles' eighth NFL season. Special teams will be imperative to the Kansas State alum's quest to make the 53-man roster.
Jim Dray: TE – Dray posted 26 catches and two touchdowns last season with the Arizona Cardinals. Those numbers are impressive for someone regarded more as a blocking tight end.
Darius Eubanks: LB – Out of all the linebackers during OTAs and minicamp, Eubanks looked the most improved. There was a reason he was brought up from the Browns' practice squad in the middle of 2013. He's quick in coverage and instinctive in route recognition. Circle his name as someone to watch during training camp.
Chris Faulk: OL – The massive LSU product seems even bigger than what he's listed at – 6-foot-6, 317-pounds.
Reid Fragel: OL – A 2013 practice squad member, Fragel has a strong chance to solidify himself as a backup bookend tackle during training camp.
Taylor Gabriel: WR – The rookie from Abilene Christian is built similarly to Andrew Hawkins.
Justin Gilbert: DB – The Browns top draft pick benefitted more than most during minicamp. Gilbert said he learned to trust his athleticism less and rely more on his fundamental technique.
Garrett Gilkey: OL – The feisty offensive lineman has been involved in two documented scuffles this spring, a good thing according to the Browns' coaches. Check out his work as a furniture designer in his spare time.
Tashaun Gipson: DB – We love Gipson's potential to expand his skills even more lining up next to Donte Whitner. Gipson’s confident he can improve too.
Josh Gordon: WR – Gordon led the NFL in receiving yards last year as a 22-year-old.
MarQueis Gray: TE/FB – More on Gray’s transition to fullback.
John Greco: OL – The guard wanted to become more athletic for the zone blocking scheme, so he changed his diet and shed several pounds during the offseason.
Joe Haden: CB – Not many cornerbacks in the NFL are locking down receivers quite like Joe Haden. Check out this chart.
Randall Harris: OL – The rookie is one of three Towson alumni on the roster, the school in Maryland where defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil played in college.
Andrew Hawkins: WR – Justin Gilbert said Hawkins is harder to guard than Josh Gordon. Brian Hoyer compares Hawkins to Wes Welker. More on the wide receivers tremendous spring.
T.J. Heath: DB – Our Nathan Zegura pegged Heath as one of his top performers during OTAs.
Cam Henderson: DL – The 270-pounder is versatile enough to lineup as a standup linebacker. It will be interesting to monitor his preseason playing time in a crowded unit.
Brian Hoyer: QB – It's Hoyer's intelligence that truly does stand out. He knows when and where to throw the football. He knows who to talk to and what to say as a leader. And like Baker, he's been living at the Browns' facility.
John Hughes: DL – He's durable. Hughes has played in 31 of the Browns' last 32 games. In 2013 he had 48 tackles.
Charles Johnson: WR – Maybe the most intriguing name on this list. Johnson, currently rehabbing a torn ACL, looks like an athletic freak. He's 6-foot-2 and 215-pounds. But we've never seen him play.
Chandler Jones: WR – If there's one undrafted offensive player to keep tabs on, it's Jones. The San Jose State alum actually developed quite a rhythm with Johnny Manziel in the spring.
Chris Kirksey: LB – A tackling machine at Iowa, expect Kirksey to see time at inside linebacker early on during passing situations. If he has a solid training camp, Kirksey may even challenge Craig Robertson for the starting job.
Ishmaa'ily Kitchen: DL – Kitchen has value. At 330-pounds, he is an absolute monster in goal line. You can't coach size like his.
Jonathan Krause: WR – The rookie was a playmaker at Vanderbilt. He averaged nearly 17-yards per catch and ran a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash.
Paul Kruger: LB – In his second season in Cleveland, Kruger is happier his role will be much simpler in 2014: pressuring quarterbacks.
Spencer Lanning: P – A soccer fanatic, Lanning is a must follow on Twitter during the World Cup. Also, let's not forget his touchdown pass last season on a fake field goal.
Dion Lewis: RB – Don’t count Lewis out of this running back competition. Without question, he has the best juking ability in the group.
Alex Mack: C – He still hasn't missed a snap in his career. This will be Mack's sixth season.
Brandon Magee: LB – A good read on Magee, who has been doubling up as an outfielder in the Boston Red Sox organization.
Johnny Manziel: QB – In terms of natural talent at the quarterback position, the Browns haven't seen a player with this amount of potential since their return to Cleveland.
Eric Martin: LB – A special teams staple performer in 2013, Martin was fourth on the Browns in tackles.
Jacobbi McDaniel: DL – Fresh off a national championship at Florida State, McDaniel will use that mental preparation to try and crack the Browns' roster.
Leon McFadden: DB – He saw two starts at the end of last season and logged 245 total snaps in 2013 as a rookie.
Paul McQuistan: OL – The 31-year-old brings depth to the offensive line and Super Bowl experience, having won the title in February with the Seahawks.
Keavon Milton: OL – The Browns converted Milton from tight end to offensive line. Kyle Shanahan could get creative with the 293-pounder in the red zone.
Barkevious Mingo: LB – Jim O'Neil said he was floored with seeing Mingo's athletic ability up close in person. The linebacker has looked much more comfortable in space while covering tight ends this spring.
Robert Nelson: DB – There may be 17 defensive backs on the roster, but not many had six interceptions like Nelson did last season for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
James Oboh: TE – The rookie from Towson will push Barnidge, Dray and Gray during training camp.
Chris Ogbannaya: FB – At this moment, the fullback job is Ogbannaya's to lose. It will be interesting to hear from him upon his arrival back in Cleveland in July. Will he put on more weight to his 225-pound frame?
Emmanuel Ogbuehi: TE – The Georgia State alum was added to the Browns roster right after minicamp. We have not met him yet. But at 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, he seems to fit the build of a pass catcher more-so than a blocker.
Alex Parsons: OL – Depending on how many offensive lineman the Browns carry, Parsons has value. Playing center is not a position that comes easy to many.
Jason Pinkston: OL – A must follow on Twitter, Pinkston is finally healthy and will be competing with Bitonio and Greco to start at guard.
Jordan Poyer: DB – Poyer's 6-foot frame is one reason to believe he will strongly compete to make the roster.
Craig Robertson: LB – An animated leader and lively player during practices, Robertson is strong against the run and can fight off bigger blockers. On a personal note he received his master's degree in sports management this spring from North Texas, and may even pursue his doctorate.
Jake Rodgers: K/P – Rodgers is one freak injury away from being the Browns starter at punter or kicker.
Ahtyba Rubin: DL – Rubin registered 80 tackles in 2013, the third time in four seasons he's reached that mark. That's an incredible number for a defensive lineman. Expect Pettine and O'Neil to get creative with their stalwart on the d-line.
Mitchell Schwartz: OL – He hasn't missed a start, or a snap for that matter, since becoming the starting right tackle as a rookie in 2012.
Connor Shaw: QB – His mobility is what wows you at first. But his improvement in the pocket was apparent by the end of June. Our profile of Shaw’s first few days as a Cleveland Brown.
Kenny Shaw: WR – The rookie from Florida State might see some time returning kicks and punts.
Jabaal Sheard: LB – Why we think this very well could be Sheard’s breakout season.
Buster Skrine: CB – Definitely one of the MVP's of OTAs and minicamp. Press-man coverage clearly suits Skrine's style more than zone. Gilbert has his hands full if he wants to earn the starting job over Skrine.
Willie Snead: WR – His college statistics at Ball State were borderline ridiculous, but an injury sidelined him for much of June.
Justin Staples: LB – The outside linebacker position isn't overflowing with depth, which means Staples will likely see the field this season to spell Kruger, Mingo and Sheard.
Ben Tate: RB – No Cleveland Browns player has embraced the Dawg Pound fans quite like Tate has. Also running backs coach Wilbert Montgomery sees star potential from Tate.
Phil Taylor: DL – The Browns picked up Taylor's option for a reason. You can't put a price tag on his size and heart, finishing with 548 snaps on defense.
Tyler Thigpen: QB – He's in a straight heat with Shaw to be the Browns' third-string quarterback. Thigpen, 30, has seen anything and everything in eight NFL seasons. His fate could come down to his preseason performance.
Joe Thomas: OL – You don't hear many 29-year-old NFL players and the words 'Hall of Fame' mentioned together. You do with Joe Thomas.
Isaiah Trufant: CB – A scrappy 5-foot-7 cornerback, Trufant was a favorite of Pettine with the New York Jets. He'll get his chance to compete in the preseason.
Conner Vernon: WR – Getting to the edge and yards after the catch is how Vernon stood out in the spring. The Duke alum is another gym rat who is stays long hours at the team facility.
Martin Wallace: OL – He's thicker than his 305-pound frame suggests. Wallace made the practice squad last season as an undrafted free agent from Temple. The backup offensive line situation is not crystal clear, and he certainly has a shot at cracking the roster.
Terrance West: RB – Two things to love about West: his hustle in practice and his attitude. West is going into training camp with the mindset that he can unseat Tate and start at running back. That's the kind of competition Pettine and the front office want to breed.
Donte Whitner: DB – Whitner is the Browns’ enforcer. He's also a tremendous leader in the community. Read about his $50,000 donation.
K'Waun Williams: DB – We noted at least two interceptions from Williams during spring practices. Training camp will see more 11-on-11 drills and more opportunities for the rookie from Pittsburgh to shine.
Billy Winn: DL – Nobody has improved more than Winn during the spring. A bigger role might have to be crafted for the Boise State alum.
Christian Yount: LS – Another must follow on Twitter.