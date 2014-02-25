Addressing Cleveland Browns' needs: Tight end

Still, the Browns have to have another tight end who can contribute solidly in the passing game. They must do as much as possible give defenses a reason to spread at least some coverage away from Gordon and Cameron, and they must have a legitimate replacement in case Cameron is injured.

The Browns aren't likely to use any picks in the first two rounds on the position, so that would figure to eliminate top-rated prospects such as Eric Ebron of North Carolina, Jace Amaro of Texas Tech, Austin Seferian-Jenkins of Washington, and perhaps even Troy Niklas of Notre Dame.

But they could consider the likes of C.J. Fiedorwicz of Iowa, Arthur Lynch of Georgia, and Crockett Gillmore of Colorado State.

>>This Road to the Draft segment is driven by Liberty Ford.

>>Be sure to tune in Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET, for "Cleveland Browns Daily, Driven by Liberty Ford" on ESPN 850 WKNR or catch the live stream right here on ClevelandBrowns.com.