 Skip to main content
Advertising

News

AFC North Update: How are the Browns' rivals positioned for free agency?

Mar 03, 2015 at 04:11 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/043015-gribble-headshot.jpg
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

030315_afcnorth_576.jpg

In yet another reminder that there is no true offseason in the NFL, free agency is just one week away.

For the Browns' rivals in the AFC North, it promises to take on a different look and feel depending on the zip code.

Before we dive deep into the Browns' situation, here's a look at where the Bengals, Ravens and Steelers stand.

Bengals

Salary cap situation: $39.88 million in cap space (ESPN)

Comings and goings: DE Robert Geathers and WR Greg Little have been released … OG Mike Pollak released ... Former Baltimore PR/KR/WR Jacoby Jones visited Monday

3 biggest free agents: LB Rey Maulauga, OG Clint Boling, TE Jermaine Gresham

Quote to note I: "(Mike Brown) is the one leading the charge. He doesn't want to hear, 'We will be better when we get these guys back.' No, we need to get better. He knows we need to get better. He's pushing people to identify players that will make us a better football team in free agency ... It's a different feel than where we have been. It's not a status quo. There has not been a status quo conversation or 'Oh, we'll be OK, we'll just get these guys back.' No, no, no, that's bull. We got to be better."- Bengals coach Marvin Lewis on free agency, as told to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Quote to note II: "I've been in the AFC North for a long time, it's the only thing I know really. I think you always have to build a team that is competitive in the division. It's going to be big teams, physical teams and that's what we put together. I am always conscious of that, yes." - Lewis

Listen: Salary cap expert Joel Correy joins Cleveland Browns Daily

Ravens

Salary cap situation: $4.61 million in cap space (ESPN)

Comings and goings: CB Victor Hampton released after DWI ... Veteran DE Chris Canty's contract terminated ... DT Christo Bilukidi signed to 2-year deal ... PR/KR/WR Jacoby Jones' contract terminated ... Harbaugh planning for WR Steve Smith Sr. to return ... Ravens still trying to restructure deals for Haloti Ngata, Lardarius Webb

3 biggest free agents: WR Torrey Smith, RB Justin Forsett, K Justin Tucker (restricted)

Quote to note I: "We will exhaust every avenue that we have to use and to get as much cap flexibility as we can, so that I can, hopefully, have us set up to move toward the draft with the best football team that we can have." Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome

Quote to note II: "We can't pay everybody market value, because it would hurt our roster overall in trying to retain other guys and then go out in the market and get other guys." - Newsome

Steelers

Salary cap situation: 10.3 million in cap space (ESPN)

Comings and goings: WR Lance Moore released ... Talks with QB Ben Roethlisberger underway ... RT Marcus Gilbert's contract restructured ... LB James Harrison plans to play in 2015 ... S Mike Mitchell's contract restructured.

3 biggest free agents: LB Jason Worilds, DB Brice McCain, LB Arthur Moats

Quote to note I: "We have some really good players on offense. We have some really good, young players on defense. We have some areas where we want to increase depth. But we will never go into a draft saying we have to address that area, because if we do, we are going to over evaluate a particular position and probably make a draft mistake." - Steelers GM Kevin Colbert

Quote to note II: "We think it's the most competitive division in the National Football League. I think that was proven out by the records of all four teams this year in having three playoff teams. We know it's a very, very tough, physical division and we think it's the toughest. So you want to get as many good players as you can that can compete in that division. But it's certainly been a tough division. It's been that way for a lot of years." - Colbert

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising