AFC North Update: How are the Browns' rivals positioned for free agency?

In yet another reminder that there is no true offseason in the NFL, free agency is just one week away.
For the Browns' rivals in the AFC North, it promises to take on a different look and feel depending on the zip code.
Before we dive deep into the Browns' situation, here's a look at where the Bengals, Ravens and Steelers stand.
Bengals
Salary cap situation: $39.88 million in cap space (ESPN)
Comings and goings: DE Robert Geathers and WR Greg Little have been released … OG Mike Pollak released ... Former Baltimore PR/KR/WR Jacoby Jones visited Monday
3 biggest free agents: LB Rey Maulauga, OG Clint Boling, TE Jermaine Gresham
Quote to note I: "(Mike Brown) is the one leading the charge. He doesn't want to hear, 'We will be better when we get these guys back.' No, we need to get better. He knows we need to get better. He's pushing people to identify players that will make us a better football team in free agency ... It's a different feel than where we have been. It's not a status quo. There has not been a status quo conversation or 'Oh, we'll be OK, we'll just get these guys back.' No, no, no, that's bull. We got to be better."- Bengals coach Marvin Lewis on free agency, as told to the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Quote to note II: "I've been in the AFC North for a long time, it's the only thing I know really. I think you always have to build a team that is competitive in the division. It's going to be big teams, physical teams and that's what we put together. I am always conscious of that, yes." - Lewis
Ravens
Salary cap situation: $4.61 million in cap space (ESPN)
Comings and goings: CB Victor Hampton released after DWI ... Veteran DE Chris Canty's contract terminated ... DT Christo Bilukidi signed to 2-year deal ... PR/KR/WR Jacoby Jones' contract terminated ... Harbaugh planning for WR Steve Smith Sr. to return ... Ravens still trying to restructure deals for Haloti Ngata, Lardarius Webb
3 biggest free agents: WR Torrey Smith, RB Justin Forsett, K Justin Tucker (restricted)
Quote to note I: "We will exhaust every avenue that we have to use and to get as much cap flexibility as we can, so that I can, hopefully, have us set up to move toward the draft with the best football team that we can have." Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome
Quote to note II: "We can't pay everybody market value, because it would hurt our roster overall in trying to retain other guys and then go out in the market and get other guys." - Newsome
Steelers
Salary cap situation: 10.3 million in cap space (ESPN)
Comings and goings: WR Lance Moore released ... Talks with QB Ben Roethlisberger underway ... RT Marcus Gilbert's contract restructured ... LB James Harrison plans to play in 2015 ... S Mike Mitchell's contract restructured.
3 biggest free agents: LB Jason Worilds, DB Brice McCain, LB Arthur Moats
Quote to note I: "We have some really good players on offense. We have some really good, young players on defense. We have some areas where we want to increase depth. But we will never go into a draft saying we have to address that area, because if we do, we are going to over evaluate a particular position and probably make a draft mistake." - Steelers GM Kevin Colbert
Quote to note II: "We think it's the most competitive division in the National Football League. I think that was proven out by the records of all four teams this year in having three playoff teams. We know it's a very, very tough, physical division and we think it's the toughest. So you want to get as many good players as you can that can compete in that division. But it's certainly been a tough division. It's been that way for a lot of years." - Colbert