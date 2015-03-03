AFC North Update: How are the Browns' rivals positioned for free agency?

Ravens

Salary cap situation: $4.61 million in cap space (ESPN)

3 biggest free agents: WR Torrey Smith, RB Justin Forsett, K Justin Tucker (restricted)

Quote to note I: "We will exhaust every avenue that we have to use and to get as much cap flexibility as we can, so that I can, hopefully, have us set up to move toward the draft with the best football team that we can have." Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome

Quote to note II: "We can't pay everybody market value, because it would hurt our roster overall in trying to retain other guys and then go out in the market and get other guys." - Newsome

Steelers

Salary cap situation: 10.3 million in cap space (ESPN)

Comings and goings: WR Lance Moore released ... Talks with QB Ben Roethlisberger underway ... RT Marcus Gilbert's contract restructured ... LB James Harrison plans to play in 2015 ... S Mike Mitchell's contract restructured.

3 biggest free agents: LB Jason Worilds, DB Brice McCain, LB Arthur Moats

Quote to note I: "We have some really good players on offense. We have some really good, young players on defense. We have some areas where we want to increase depth. But we will never go into a draft saying we have to address that area, because if we do, we are going to over evaluate a particular position and probably make a draft mistake." - Steelers GM Kevin Colbert