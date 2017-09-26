All-22 View: How Duke Johnson found room to leap into the end zone

Johnson goes airborne as Desir looks to knock him out of bounds before the end zone. It may have looked like a spontaneous decision, but Johnson described it in calculated fashion.

"Me knowing the mindset of a defensive back, they're shooting for your legs," Johnson said. "It's not too many times they're going to take you up high and try to keep you out of the end zone. They're going to shoot and try to get you out of bounds. The whole idea was to get higher than he can and securing the football and making sure I get it across the pylon."