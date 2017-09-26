News

All-22 View: How Duke Johnson found room to leap into the end zone

Sep 26, 2017 at 09:03 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/043015-gribble-headshot.jpg
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Duke Johnson Jr. sets a high bar for himself.

"If I'm in the open field and I have open space, the first guy has to miss," Johnson said. "I don't really take it well going down to the first guy."

On his first touchdown run of the season, Johnson made good on that vow. And then he made a second guy miss, and a third, and a fourth ...

Johnson zigged, zagged and leapt his way to a 19-yard touchdown run in Sunday's loss to the Colts. The talented running back got plenty of help from his friends along the way, and he helped us break down how it all came together.

092617_duke2_600.jpg

Trailing 7-0 early in the second quarter, the Browns offense finally has some momentum after a frustrating first quarter. A 38-yard pass from DeShone Kizer to Kenny Britt opened things up, and an 8-yard run by Isaiah Crowell set up the Browns with a second-and-2 at Indianapolis' 19-yard line.

092617_duke1_600.jpg

Johnson said the call for him to take a toss from Kizer wasn't the original play. Kizer surveyed the situation and called an audible.

"The more he looked at the play and looked at the defense and gave us the look he wanted, he killed the play to the toss play," Johnson said.

092617_duke3_600.jpg

As Johnson fields the toss from Kizer, rookie tight end David Njoku locks onto his man while left guard Joel Bitonio swings out to the left. He's looking to tuck behind Njoku and clear a path for Johnson down the left sideline.

092617_duke4_600.jpg

Bitonio never ends up finding his man to block but that's OK in this situation. Johnson sees a lane developing to his right thanks to some good blocking from Joe Thomas and makes his move.

"His presence alone made that backer run outside," Johnson said of Bitonio. "He did his job to influence the linebacker."

092617_duke5_600.jpg

Johnson makes his move and has a new blocker in the picture with center JC Tretter zooming behind Thomas, who continues to hold his block at the 15-yard line. All Johnson needs to do is split the two converging Colts defenders to turn a modest gain into something bigger.

"It's kind of a mentality, especially when given an opportunity in open space," Johnson said. "Just finding a way to make the first guy miss. If you're in rhythm with making the first guy miss, then you can make the second guy miss."

092617_duke7_600.jpg

Johnson finds himself at the 11-yard line with just one more man to beat, former Browns defensive back Pierre Desir. Wide receiver Jordan Leslie has him blocked enough to get Johnson inside the 5-yard line at the least.

"Leslie was in the end zone blocking because coach (Al) Saunders, you're blocking if you play for coach Saunders, regardless of where the ball is," Johnson said. "I could tell Leslie was blocking but didn't want to get a holding call, so he let go. It was all about finding a way to get to the pylon."

092617_duke8_600.jpg

Johnson goes airborne as Desir looks to knock him out of bounds before the end zone. It may have looked like a spontaneous decision, but Johnson described it in calculated fashion.

"Me knowing the mindset of a defensive back, they're shooting for your legs," Johnson said. "It's not too many times they're going to take you up high and try to keep you out of the end zone. They're going to shoot and try to get you out of bounds. The whole idea was to get higher than he can and securing the football and making sure I get it across the pylon."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising