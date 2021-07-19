All 3 Browns preseason games will be available to national audience

The 2021 preseason will feature only three games after the NFL amended its season schedule, and the Browns will be playing in front of a national audience in all of them.

In addition to the Browns' local broadcasts on News 5 — the preseason home of the Browns — NFL Network will carry live the Browns' preseason games at Jacksonville (Aug. 14, 7 p.m.) and against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium (Aug. 22, 1 p.m.). Fans watching locally, however, will only have access to the game via the News 5 broadcast. Cleveland's preseason finale at Atlanta (Aug. 29, 8 p.m.) was already slated to air nationally as part of NBC's Sunday Night Football package.

NFL Network will carry a total of 23 preseason games live and will air the rest as replays throughout the weeks leading up to the 2021 regular season.