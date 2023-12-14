Team Coverage

Presented by

WR Amari Cooper looks to add another Pro Bowl nod to his resume

Cooper ranks seventh in the AFC with 15.4 yards per catch

Dec 14, 2023 at 04:33 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

Amari

WR Amari Cooper has been praised by his teammates and coaches for his work ethic and his play this season. Cooper has played every game this season for the Browns despite being banged up. Now that there are only a few weeks left in the regular season, Cooper eyes his fifth Pro Bowl nod.

Looking at the top five receivers in yards and receptions in the league, they all have had the same quarterback throughout the season. In the top 20, only WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Amari Cooper, and now WR Keenan Allen have lost their quarterbacks for the season. However, Cooper is the only receiver in that group to have four different starting quarterbacks this season.

Cooper is having a standout season, especially considering the ups and downs the Browns offense has been through. His starting quarterback Deshaun Watson played five full games this season. He then had to play with rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who is still learning. After that, he had to play with QB P.J. Walker for four games. Now he is playing with veteran QB Joe Flacco, with whom he has to build a relationship late in the season.

"The four quarterbacks' situation is atypical," Cooper said. "Having to adjust to so many different styles at quarterback. The way someone throws the ball and schools of thought. Every quarterback gets trained the same but slightly differently, so you have to adjust throughout the course of the season, which can be difficult at times for sure."

Cooper has caught 57 passes for 878 yards and two touchdowns this season. His 15.4 yards per catch ranks seventh in the AFC. He is also seventh in passing yards and targets in the AFC. 

On the field and at practice, Cooper takes his work very seriously. He understands the game of football and watches film daily. 

"Amari is a perfectionist," TE David Njoku said. "When you see him running his routes, it's so precise. Everything is calculated like his steps and lower waist movements. When he decides to show you one thing and changes to a different thing, that speed in between that motion is so violent. I have been watching his tapes since he was a kid, and it's an honor for him to be my teammate."

Cooper doesn't appear to be very vocal, but he is always involved in making the offense better. Cooper has spoken with his quarterbacks on the sidelines a few times this year to get them on the same page on what he is seeing from the defense. 

During Week 3, when the Browns played against the Titans, Cooper and Watson were seen talking on the sidelines in the third quarter. They were discussing the game and Cooper was pointing out the matchups he could exploit. Watson later revealed that Cooper often comes to the sideline to discuss certain throws or players if he doesn't see them. Cooper's efforts paid off in that game as he caught seven passes for 116 yards and scored a touchdown.

"He is definitely a leader in our room, someone I know everyone looks up to on and off the field," WR Elijah Moore said. "The respect level as far as the player is at the highest of highs. He has been doing it for so long and is everyone's favorite receiver."

Cooper has made four Pro Bowls in his career and wouldn't mind making it a fifth time. Making the Pro Bowl isn't what he strives to do, but he welcomes it as it is a respect factor around the league.

"It means a lot," Cooper said. "I'll be lying if I say I didn't play for respect. I think every player plays for the respect of his peers. For the Pro Bowl, the players and other committees vote, so it's more of a respect thing."

Related Content

news

How the Browns offense looks against the Bears defensive backs

Chicago's defense is second in the league with 15 interceptions
news

How the Browns can find success in the pass game against the Jaguars

The Jaguars are ranked 27th in pass defense but are fifth in interceptions
news

Browns run game poised and focused entering two-game home stand

Cleveland's rushing attack had a tough time on the road but aren't worried moving forward
news

Browns pass catchers have to minimize drops against the Rams

Cleveland's receivers corps ranks 27th in receiving yards
news

How the Browns defense matches up against the Rams offense

The Browns are 12th in opponent rushing yards per game while the Rams are 14th in rushing yards
news

How the Browns defense matches up against the Broncos offense

Turnovers could play an important factor in Sunday's game against Denver
news

How the Browns can find success on their West Coast road trip

The Browns will first take on the Broncos in Week 12 before heading to L.A. in Week 13
news

Browns feel prepared for second matchup against the Steelers: "We want this game real bad"

Cleveland ready for a physical game against their biggest rival
news

Browns offense prepares for remainder of the season without QB Deshaun Watson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start for the second time this season at QB against the Steelers
news

How the Browns balanced attack offense can exploit the Ravens defense

In Deshaun Watson's four full games this season, the Browns scored both a rushing and passing touchdown
news

QB Deshaun Watson focused on staying healthy, ready for Ravens matchup

With Watson at quarterback, Browns had no turnovers for first time in Week 9
Advertising