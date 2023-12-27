Amazon donates $25,000 to Cleveland Browns Foundation for Stay in the Game! Attendance Network

Consistent school attendance is an indicator of student success. Students who have never been chronically absent are 6.7x more likely to read on grade level by the end of third grade and 9x more likely to graduate from high school on time.

The Network partners with over 50 school districts, including Lorain City Schools, to create customized attendance campaigns and interventions and will impact more than 250,000 students this school year. The Browns Foundation provides resources, incentives, and helps raise awareness of the importance of being in school every day.

"Stay in the Game! was very honored to be the recipient of the $25,000 from Amazon," Cleveland Browns Foundation Vice President Renee Harvey said. "It goes a long way to support our districts to provide the resources they need so that they can encourage students to attend school regularly. I think one of the other important pieces of this work is the fact that this is really a team sport. We all have a role that we can play to help encourage kids to go to school regularly. And so, for a company like Amazon to really show up with resources to help us do that work, it really goes a long way. It's very meaningful."

The Browns and Stay in the Game! Attendance Network also awarded four teachers with tickets to the Browns' Thursday Night Football game against the Jets. These teachers were selected for their individual efforts of encouraging their students to come to school.

Barfield-Davis called their families and invited them to support the teachers at the event on Dec. 19 as they received the tickets in front of the assembly of students. Barfield-Davis expressed a sincere amount of joy for her teachers as they were surprised with the tickets to Thursday's game.

"Those are my rock stars," she said. "And trying to keep a secret because I have such a big mouth and just find out that they knew all along. It's just such a blessing. I'm just so thankful for everything every day. And my life journey there have always been angels and you guys have been an angel for me today. And not only you, but that's student for recognizing that I came to do a job and that I'm doing it, and it just really makes me feel good."

However, the main surprise was to award Barfield-Davis the tickets to the Super Bowl. She was originally nominated by an anonymous student for Stay in the Game!'s "Who makes you want to come to school?" contest and chosen as the winner of the contest.

"I am so overwhelmed, but I know what I come here to do every day," Barfield-Davis said. "And middle school is not a fun place to be – you're developing, you're just learning who you are, and no one should be afraid to grow and develop and be different. We are all superstars in our own right. So, everybody should be able to show their superpower and I believe that."

Barfield-Davis said that the experiences of her two children in middle school have helped her be the middle school principal that she is for her students. Barfield-Davis came from a high school alternative school, and she developed a more mature way of working with older students. Now, being at the middle school level for about three years, she had to shift her methods.

"Watching them manifest through middle school and doing it successfully and talking with them all the time about what middle school students want, it has helped me be more of who I am naturally. So, I just want to say thank you to my family," Barfield-Davis said.

While the teachers and Barfield-Davis were recognized at the assembly, so were the students. Walker – who is the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network player ambassador – addressed the students at the assembly and congratulated them for their efforts to attend school. General Johnnie Wilson Middle School was selected out of 200 schools based on the effort of the kids to be in school and improve their attendance.

Two students from each grade – each of whom have dedicated themselves to improving their attendance – participated in Minute to Win It style games for a grand prize. They were joined by Walker and James Proche II in competing in the games. There were three rounds before the final championship round, where the two finalists had to wrap Walker and Proche in wrapping paper, and a winner was awarded by crowd applause.

Barfield-Davis said events like the Browns held on Dec. 19 can do wonders for the morale of students.