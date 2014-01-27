Analyzing Browns' search for coordinators

Vic Carucci: "I really don't know what T.J. Ward was thinking when he took out Josh Gordon low. No one expected substantial ratings from the Pro Bowl, but it is interesting enough and I think the draft aspect was the most interesting part of it. It did, however, seem like the players took it upon themselves to make the game more competitive. …(Mike) Pettine acknowledged that the coordinator search isn't the easiest process because of the timing. I think the defensive staff is going to come along quickly, but you could dare to say that it could be harder for (the Browns) to fill their offensive coordinator position than it was to fill the head coach position. If it is true that the Browns are interested in Kyle Shanahan (offensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins), I see a guy who understands what you are trying to maximize in the passing game, and had pretty good credentials prior to heading to Washington. At the very least, you have a recognizable name and background. It doesn't surprise me that we are looking at people who aren't main stream and obvious names. Truly accomplished coordinators are not available at this point. That doesn't mean that there aren't position coaches who can work their way up to become coordinators, though. The Browns just have to do their research to find those guys."