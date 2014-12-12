Andrew Hawkins focused more on winning than reunion vs. Cincinnati

In hindsight, the decision to rest was the right one, Hawkins said. It's the only game he's missed and he returned in a big way the following week, catching six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort against the Houston Texans.

He joked Friday outside of the locker room the Browns clearly didn't need him the first time against the Bengals, as Cleveland dominated from the start en route to a 24-3 victory. Now, with veteran Miles Austin out for the season and rookie quarterback Johnny Manziel making his first career start, the Browns need a veteran with playoff experience like Hawkins more than ever heading down this stretch of must-win games.

"It will be cool to play against so many guys I know, the organization that gave me my first chance. Beyond that, my main focus is winning," Hawkins said. "It's special for me just so I can try to help the Cleveland Browns get a W here. They took a chance on me just like the Bengals did, and I'm just as gracious to the Cleveland Browns. It's special from the sense that I get to represent somebody that took a chance on me and hopefully make good on it."

After two seasons in the Canadian Football League, Hawkins arrived in Cincinnati for the 2011 season. So did quarterback Andy Dalton, who made his rookie starting debut at FirstEnergy Stadium in a season-opening victory against the Browns.

Chemistry with a rookie requires time, Hawkins said, and there's no way to rush it. The key to success, he said, is simply support.

"It's rallying around him," Hawkins said. "Do whatever you have to do to help him play loose and know no matter what you got his back."

Dalton didn't run much and neither did Brian Hoyer, who quarterbacked the Browns to seven wins but struggled over the past month. Manziel became one of college football's top quarterbacks during his two seasons at Texas A&M because of his ability to scramble, and scramble, and scramble before locating one of his receivers for a big gain.

One of the most famous plays of Manziel's career involved a slot receiver such as Hawkins. After bobbling the ball near the line of scrimmage, Manziel darted away from Alabama defenders and rolled to his left in a 2012 game the Aggies would ultimately win in an upset. Because of all of the chaos at the line of scrimmage, slot receiver Ryan Swope was able to find yards of room in the middle of the end zone and wait for Manziel to see him. Manziel threw a strike on the run and Swope had one of the easiest touchdowns of his career.

Hawkins knows those kind of plays don't happen every time with Manziel -- even though his highlight reels indicate otherwise -- but he'll be ready when they do.