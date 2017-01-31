Andrew Hawkins, Josh McCown will discuss race relations at Super Bowl Town Hall

Browns receiver Andrew Hawkins and quarterback Josh McCown will partake in a panel Friday to discuss race relations and social justice reform.

The pair of veterans are among 13 panelists at the second-annual Super Bowl Town Hall, "From Protest to Progress: The Power of Sports to Improve Race Relations."

They'll join current and former players such as Michael Bennett (Seattle Seahawks), Anquan Boldin (Detroit Lions), Glover Quin (Detroit Lions), Malcolm Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles), Rashad Jennings (New York Giants) and Brandon Marshall (New York Jets) and TV One's News One Now's Roland Martin.

Hawkins, McCown, Boldin, Jenkins and Quin also climbed Capitol Hill in November to meet with lawmakers and other officials, including House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The panel, which is represented by Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) and the NFL, is set for Friday afternoon at Texas Southern University in Houston.

RISE was founded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross in 2015 and is a nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress.

RISE has provided events and programs in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New York, North Carolina and Washington, D.C. For more information about RISE, visit www.risetowin.org.