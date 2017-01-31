News

Andrew Hawkins, Josh McCown will discuss race relations at Super Bowl Town Hall

Jan 31, 2017 at 07:05 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Browns receiver Andrew Hawkins and quarterback Josh McCown will partake in a panel Friday to discuss race relations and social justice reform.

The pair of veterans are among 13 panelists at the second-annual Super Bowl Town Hall, "From Protest to Progress: The Power of Sports to Improve Race Relations."

They'll join current and former players such as Michael Bennett (Seattle Seahawks), Anquan Boldin (Detroit Lions), Glover Quin (Detroit Lions), Malcolm Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles), Rashad Jennings (New York Giants) and Brandon Marshall (New York Jets) and TV One's News One Now's Roland Martin.

Hawkins, McCown, Boldin, Jenkins and Quin also climbed Capitol Hill in November to meet with lawmakers and other officials, including House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The panel, which is represented by Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) and the NFL, is set for Friday afternoon at Texas Southern University in Houston.

RISE was founded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross in 2015 and is a nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress.

RISE has provided events and programs in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New York, North Carolina and Washington, D.C. For more information about RISE, visit www.risetowin.org.

Friday's event will be broadcast live on SiriusXM's Business Radio powered by the Wharton School channel 111.​

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising