By the Numbers

Presented by

By the Numbers: Browns deal with struggles on both sides of of the ball against the Broncos

The Browns are now 1-6 since 2000 against the Broncos in Denver

Nov 26, 2023 at 08:43 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

By numbers

The Browns lost 29-12 to the Broncos in their first game of the West Coast road trip. Aside from the final score, the injuries that occurred during the game made the loss even more painful. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and WR Amari Cooper left the game late in the second half and didn't return.

Here are key figures from Sunday's loss.

73.1— Thompson-Robinson achieved his highest passer rating of the season at 73.1. Additionally, he threw his first career touchdown.

55 — WR Cedric Tillman caught four passes for 55 yards on five targets, marking his highest performance of the season.

169 — The Broncos rushed for 169 net yards against the Browns. For the fourth time this season, the Browns allowed over 150 yards rushing in a game.

29-12 — This is the first time in NFL history that a game has ended with a final score of 29-12, according to the TV broadcast on Sunday. In the NFL, this is called a Scorigami, which is when the final score has never occurred before in the history of the league.

3 — After only turning the ball over twice in the last three games, the Browns had three turnovers on Sunday. They had three fumbles that the Broncos recovered.

5 —The Browns' wide receivers dropped five passes against the Broncos on Sunday, and key drops throughout the game stalled offensive drives for the Browns. One key drop was by Cooper in the end zone on a two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game 14-14 in the third quarter.

4 — The Broncos sacked QB P.J. Walker four times for a loss of 28 yards.

1 — The Browns defense only recorded one sack for the second time this season. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sacked QB Russell Wilson for a loss of nine yards in the fourth quarter.

6 — The Browns defense tackled the Broncos six times for a loss of yards.

7 — The Broncos had seven quarterback hurries against the Browns.

Photos: Week 12 - Browns at Broncos Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Broncos in Week 12

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
1 / 158

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
2 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
3 / 158

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
4 / 158

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
5 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
6 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
7 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
8 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
9 / 158

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
10 / 158

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
11 / 158

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
12 / 158

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
13 / 158

Wide receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Geron Christian (64) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
14 / 158

Offensive tackle Geron Christian (64) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
15 / 158

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
16 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
17 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
18 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
19 / 158

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
20 / 158

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
21 / 158

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
22 / 158

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
23 / 158

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
24 / 158

The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
25 / 158

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
26 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
27 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
28 / 158

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
29 / 158

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
30 / 158

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
31 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
32 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
33 / 158

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
34 / 158

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
35 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
36 / 158

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
37 / 158

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
38 / 158

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
39 / 158

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
40 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
41 / 158

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
42 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
43 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
44 / 158

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
45 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
46 / 158

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
47 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
48 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
49 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
50 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
51 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
52 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
53 / 158

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
54 / 158

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
55 / 158

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
56 / 158

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
57 / 158

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
58 / 158

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
59 / 158

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
60 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
61 / 158

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
62 / 158

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
63 / 158

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
64 / 158

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
65 / 158

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
66 / 158

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
67 / 158

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
68 / 158

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
69 / 158

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
70 / 158

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
71 / 158

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
72 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
73 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
74 / 158

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
75 / 158

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
76 / 158

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
77 / 158

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
78 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
79 / 158

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
80 / 158

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
81 / 158

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
82 / 158

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
83 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
84 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
85 / 158

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
86 / 158

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
87 / 158

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
88 / 158

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
89 / 158

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
90 / 158

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
91 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
92 / 158

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
93 / 158

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
94 / 158

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
95 / 158

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
96 / 158

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
97 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
98 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
99 / 158

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
100 / 158

The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
101 / 158

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
102 / 158

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
103 / 158

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
104 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
105 / 158

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
106 / 158

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
107 / 158

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
108 / 158

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
109 / 158

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
110 / 158

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
111 / 158

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
112 / 158

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
113 / 158

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
114 / 158

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
115 / 158

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
116 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
117 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
118 / 158

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
119 / 158

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
120 / 158

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
121 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
122 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
123 / 158

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
124 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
125 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
126 / 158

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
127 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
128 / 158

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
129 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
130 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
131 / 158

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
132 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
133 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
134 / 158

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
135 / 158

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
136 / 158

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
137 / 158

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
138 / 158

Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
139 / 158

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
140 / 158

Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
141 / 158

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
142 / 158

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
143 / 158

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
144 / 158

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
145 / 158

Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
146 / 158

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
147 / 158

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
148 / 158

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
149 / 158

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
150 / 158

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
151 / 158

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
152 / 158

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
153 / 158

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
154 / 158

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
155 / 158

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
156 / 158

Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
157 / 158

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
158 / 158

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Browns defeat AFC North rival in stunning fashion for second consecutive week

Cleveland beat Pittsburgh 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday
news

By the Numbers: Browns win division game against the Ravens on the road

Cleveland defeated the Ravens 33-31 at M&T Bank Stadium
news

By the Numbers: Browns defense stifles the Cardinals offense 

The Browns finished with three takeaways against the Cardinals
news

By the Numbers: Browns fall to Seahawks despite coming back from early deficit

The Browns showed grit in their 24-20 loss in Seattle
news

By the Numbers: Browns get their first road win of the season

The Browns defense forced four turnovers in the 39-38 win over the Colts
news

By the numbers: Browns beat the odds and defeat the 49ers

Cleveland limits San Francisco to its lowest point total this season
news

By the numbers: Costly turnover puts Browns in early hole

Cleveland falls to the Ravens, 28-3, without QB Deshaun Watson
news

By the Numbers: Passing game clicks with best performance of season so far

The Browns offense scored three touchdowns in the 27-3 win over the Titans
news

By the Numbers: Costly turnovers prove to be the difference in Pittsburgh

The Browns turned the ball over a total of 4 times in Monday's showdown
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb rushes for over 100 yards, Browns' defense makes a statement

Browns' run game played a key factor in Sunday's win over the Bengals 
news

By the Numbers: Deshaun Watson, Browns starters make most of extended action

Cleveland's starting QB posted a rating of 115.4 in a quarter of work in Kansas City
Advertising