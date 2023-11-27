By the Numbers: Browns deal with struggles on both sides of of the ball against the Broncos

The Browns lost 29-12 to the Broncos in their first game of the West Coast road trip. Aside from the final score, the injuries that occurred during the game made the loss even more painful. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and WR Amari Cooper left the game late in the second half and didn't return.

Here are key figures from Sunday's loss.

73.1— Thompson-Robinson achieved his highest passer rating of the season at 73.1. Additionally, he threw his first career touchdown.

55 — WR Cedric Tillman caught four passes for 55 yards on five targets, marking his highest performance of the season.

169 — The Broncos rushed for 169 net yards against the Browns. For the fourth time this season, the Browns allowed over 150 yards rushing in a game.

29-12 — This is the first time in NFL history that a game has ended with a final score of 29-12, according to the TV broadcast on Sunday. In the NFL, this is called a Scorigami, which is when the final score has never occurred before in the history of the league.

3 — After only turning the ball over twice in the last three games, the Browns had three turnovers on Sunday. They had three fumbles that the Broncos recovered.

5 —The Browns' wide receivers dropped five passes against the Broncos on Sunday, and key drops throughout the game stalled offensive drives for the Browns. One key drop was by Cooper in the end zone on a two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game 14-14 in the third quarter.

4 — The Broncos sacked QB P.J. Walker four times for a loss of 28 yards.

1 — The Browns defense only recorded one sack for the second time this season. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sacked QB Russell Wilson for a loss of nine yards in the fourth quarter.

6 — The Browns defense tackled the Broncos six times for a loss of yards.